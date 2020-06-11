UPSC NDA 2020 (2) Registration Postponed to 16 June: Check Salary, Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion, Cost of Training, Scholarship in National Defence Academy

UPSC NDA 2020 (2) Registration Postponed to 16 June-Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Union Public Service Commission will begin the Online Registration of NDA (2) 2020 Exam from 16th June 2020 onwards at its official website - upsc.gov.in for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) and (2) 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date 16th June 2020 Onwards UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam 6th September 2020

Get UPSC NDA 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Let’s look at the Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Avenues, Incentives, Scholarship, Cost of Training in National Defence Academy (NDA).

FIXED STIPEND

Stipend for Cadet Training of Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy:

Fixed Stipend Amount Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at IMA. Rs 56,100/- p.m.* (Starting pay in Level 10)

On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay matrix of the Officer commissioned shall be fixed in first Cell of Level 10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

PAY MATRIX

Rank Pay Level (in Rs.) Lt to Major Lt - Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500) Capt - Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900) Maj - Level 11 (69,400 –2,07,200) Lt Colonel to Major General Lt Col - Level 12A (1,21,200 –2,12,400) Col - Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900) Brig - Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600) Maj Gen - Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200) Lt Gen AG Scale Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100) HAG + Scale Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400) VCOAS/ Army Cdr/ Lt Gen (NFSG) Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed) COAS Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Check how to Apply Online for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

Military Service Pay (MSP)

MSP to the officer is as follows:

MSP Amount Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs 15,500 p.m. fixed

Flying Allowance

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance at Rs 25,000/- p.m.

Get Detailed UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Other Allowance

Allowances Amount Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time. Para Allowance Rs 10,500/- pm Para Reserve Allowance Rs 2,625/- pm Para Jump Instructor Allowance Rs 10,500/- pm Project Allowance Rs 3,400/- pm Special Forces Allowance Rs 25,000/- pm Technical Allowance (Tier-I) Rs 3,000/- pm Technical Allowance (Tier-II) Rs 4,500/- pm

Depending upon rank and area of posting, officer posted to Field Areas will be eligible for the following Field Area allowances:

Officer Level Amount Highly Active Field Area Allowance Rs 16,900/- pm Field Area Allowance Rs 10,500/- pm Modified Field Area Allowance Rs 6,300/- pm

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

High Altitude Allowance

Officer Level Amount Category-I Rs 3,400/- pm Category-II Rs 5,300/- pm Category-III Rs 25,000/- pm

Counter Insurgency Allowance

Officer Level Amount In Peace Area Rs 10,500/- pm In Field Area Rs 16,900/- pm In Modified Field Area Rs 13,013/- pm

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Pay Level Higher TPTA Cities (Rs. Per month) Other Places (Rs. Per month) Officers Rs. 7200 + DA thereon Rs. 3600 + DA thereon

Children Education Allowance

Rs. 2250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th Class.

Hostel Subsidy

Rs. 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th Class.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Preparation Strategy

Some Other Allowances

Siachen Allowance Rs 42,500/- per month Uniform allowance Rs 20,000/- per year Ration in Kind In peace and Field areas

Allowance in Case of Disablement or in case of Death

The following monetary benefits are available to the Cadets (Direct)/NoKs in the event of invalidment on medical grounds/death of a Cadet (Direct) due to causes attributable to or aggravated by military training :

IN CASE OF DISABLEMENT

(i) Monthly Ex-gratia amount of Rs. 9,000/- per month.

(ii) Ex-gratia disability award @ Rs. 16200/- per month shall be payable in addition for 100% of disability during period of disablement subject to prorate reduction in case the degree of disablement is less than 100%. No disability award shall be payable in cases where the degree of disablement is less than 20%.

(iii) Constant Attendant Allowance (CCA) @ Rs 6750/- per month for 100% disable on the recommendation of Invaliding Medical Board (IBM).

IN CASE OF DEATH

(i) Ex-gratia amount of Rs. 12.5 lakhs to the NoK.

(ii) The Ex-gratia amount of Rs. 9000/- per month to the NoK.

(iii) The Ex-gratia awards to Cadets (Direct) / NoK, shall be sanctioned purely on ex-gratia basis and the same shall not be treated as pension for any purpose. However, dearness relief at applicable rates shall be granted on monthly ex-gratia as well as ex-gratia disability award.

Practice NDA Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks)

INSURANCE COVER

Army Group Insurance Fund provides insurance cover of Rs. 15 lakh on payment of one time non-refundable premium of Rs. 7,200/- by cadets from the date of joining for pre-commission training i.e. for 3 years. If a cadet is relegated an additional premium of Rs. 1,355/- per relegated term is charged. Cadets who are invalidated out by IMB on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided Rs. 15 lakhs for 100 percent. This will be proportionately reduced to disability upto 20 percent. However, for less than 20 percent disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of Rs. 50,000/- for initial years of training and Rs. 1 lakh during the last year of training will be paid.

Practice NDA General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test

The Gentlemen Cadets at IMA when in receipt of stipend are insured for Rs. 75 lakh as applicable to officers of regular Army. Those who are invalidated out by IMB on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided Rs. 25 Lakhs for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to Rs. 5 lakhs for 20 percent disability. However, for less than 20% disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of Rs. 50,000/- for initial year of training and Rs 1 lakh during the last year of training will be paid. Subscription at the rate of Rs. 5,000/- is charged in advance on monthly basis from Lady/Gentlemen Cadets.

Practice NDA General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

PROMOTIONAL AVENUES

ARMY NAVY AIR FORCE Minimum Reckonable Commissioned Service required for Substantive Promotion Lieutenant Sub Lieutenant Flying Officer On Commission Captain Lieutenant Flight Lieutenant 02 Years Major Lt. Commander Squadron Leader 06 years Lieutenant Colonel Commander Wing Commander 13 years Colonel (Selection) Captain (Selection) Group Captain (Selection) On Selection Colonel (Time Scale) Captain (Time Scale) Group Captain (Time Scale) 26 years Brigadier Commodore Air Commodore On Selection Major General Rear Admiral Air Vice Marshal On Selection Lieutenant General Vice Admiral Air Marshal On Selection General Admiral Air Chief Marshal On Selection

Check Detailed Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2019 Written Exam

RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Pension, gratuity and casualty pensionary award will be admissible in accordance with the rules in force from time to time.

LEAVE

Leave will be admissible in accordance with the rules in force from time to time

Click here to Get UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar

Before a candidate joins the Academy, the parent or guardian will be required to sign:

Certificate Signed by the Guardian

A certificate to the effect that he fully understands that he or his son or ward shall not be entitled to claim any compensation or other relief from the Government in respect of any injury which his son or ward may sustain in the course of or as a result of the training or where bodily infirmity or death results in the course of or as a result of a surgical operation performed upon or anesthesia administered to him for the treatment of any injury received as aforesaid or otherwise.

Bond Signed by the Guardian

A bond to the effect that if, on account of his dismissal or discharge or withdrawal from National Defence Academy for knowingly furnishing false particulars or suppressing material information in his application for admission to the said National Defence Academy or in the event of his being dismissed or discharged or withdrawn on disciplinary grounds from the said, National Defence Academy or for any reason not beyond the control of the cadet, he does not complete the prescribed period of training, or he, the cadet, does not accept a Commission if offered as conventated above, then the Guarantors and the cadet shall jointly and severally be liable to pay forthwith to Government in cash sums as the Government shall fix but not exceeding such expenses as shall have been incurred by the Government on account of the Cadet on his training and all the money received by the Cadets as pay and allowance from the Government together with interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Government loans.

COST OF TRAINING

The cost of training including accommodation, books, uniforms, boarding and medical treatment will be borne by the Government. Parents or guardians of cadets, will, however, be required to meet their pocket and other private expenses. Normally these expenses are not likely to exceed Rs. 3000.00 p.m. If in any case a cadets’s parents or guardian is unable to meet wholly or partly even this expenditure financial assistance of Rs.1000 p.m. for the period of training may be granted by the Government whose parents income is less than Rs. 21,000/- per month. Cadet whose parent’s or guardian’s income exceeds Rs.21,000/- per month will not be liable for the assistance. If more than one son/ward simultaneously undergoing training at NDA, IMA, OTA and corresponding training establishment in the Navy and Air Force, then BOTH would be eligible for the financial assistance.

Candidates finally selected for training at the Academy will be required to deposit the following amount with the Commandant, National Defence Academy, on their arrival there:

Cost of Training Amount Pocket allowance for 5 months @ Rs. 3000.00 per month Rs. 15000 For items of clothing and equipment Rs. 21831 Army Group Insurance Fund Rs. 7200 Clothing items required at the time of joining Rs. 8681 Incidental Expenditure during 1st Semester Rs. 7138 Total Rs. 59850

Out of the amount mentioned above the following amount is refundable to the candidates in the event of financial aid being sanctioned to them:

Refund Amount Pocket allowance for five months Rs. 2000.00 at Rs. 400.00 per month (Corresponding to Govt. Financial Assistance) Rs. 2000 For items of clothing and equipment approximately Rs. 13935

SCHOLARSHIPS/ FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The following Scholarships/Financial Assistance are tenable at the National Defence Academy:

SCHOLARSHIP Details Parashuram Bhau Patwardhan Scholarship This Scholarship is granted to cadets overall first in Academics of Passing out Course. One time scholarship amount is Rs. 5000/-. Colonel Kendal Frank Memorial Scholarship This scholarship is of the value of Rs. 4800 per annum and awarded to a MARATHA cadet who should be the son of an ex-serviceman. The scholarship is in addition to any financial assistance from the Government. Kaur Singh Memorial Scholarship Two scholarships are awarded to cadets who obtain the highest position amongst candidates from BIHAR. The value of each scholarship is Rs. 37.00 per mensem tenable for a maximum period of 4 years during the training at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and thereafter at the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun and the Air Force Flying College; and Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala where the cadets may be sent for training on completion of their training at the National Defence Academy. The scholarship will, however, be continued subject to maintaining good progress at the above institution. Assam Government Scholarship Two scholarships will be awarded to the cadets from ASSAM. The value of each scholarship is Rs. 30.00 per mensem and is tenable for the duration of a cadet’s stay at the National Defence Academy. The scholarships will be awarded to the two best cadets from ASSAM without any reference to the income of their parents. The cadets who are granted this scholarship will not be entitled to any other financial assistance from the Government. Uttar Pradesh Government Scholarships Two scholarships each of the value of Rs. 30.00 per month and an outfit stipend of Rs. 400.00 are awarded to two cadets who belong to UTTAR PRADESH on merit-cum-means basis and are tenable for a period of three years subject to satisfactory performance by the cadets at National Defence Academy. Cadets who are granted these Scholarships are not entitled to any other financial assistance from Government. Kerala Government Scholarships One merit scholarship of the value of Rs. 480/- per annum for the entire period of training at NDA, will be awarded by the State Government of Kerala to a Cadet who is domiciled resident of the State of KERALA and who secures the first position in the All India UPSC Entrance Examination to NDA irrespective of the fact whether he has passed out from RIMC or from any of the Sainik Schools in India. The financial position of a Cadet’s father/guardian is not taken into consideration. Bihari Lal Mandakini Prize This is cash prize of Rs. 500 available for the best BENGALI boy in each Course of the Academy. Application Forms are available with the Commandant, National Defence Academy Orissa Government Scholarships These scholarships, one for the Army, one for the Navy and the other for the Air Force of the value of Rs. 80.00 each per month will be awarded by the Government of Orissa to the cadets who are permanent residents of the State of ORISSA. Two of these scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit-cum-means of the cadets whose parent’s or guardian’s income does not exceed Rs. 5,000/- per annum and the other one will be given to the best cadet irrespective of his parent’s or guardian’s income. West Bengal Government Scholarship Income Group Low (up to Rs. 9000/-pm) Middle (Rs. 9001/- to Rs. 18000/-pm) High (Above 18000/-pm) Initial Lump sum grant Rs. 5000 Rs. 3750 Rs. 2500 Scholarship per semester Rs. 1800 Rs. 1350 Rs. 900 Eligibility (i) The cadet must be Indian Citizen and the cadet and/or his of/or permanently domiciled in the State of West Bengal. (ii) The Cadet is not in receipt of any other financial assistance/ grant from the Govt. of India and/or the State Government or any other authority excepting scholarship or stipend received on merit Goa Government Scholarship Amount Rs. 1000/- per month during the period of training (subject to a maximum of 24 months or duration of the course whichever is less) & one time outfit allowance of Rs. 12,000/- Eligibility (i) The income limit of the cadet's parent/guardian shall not exceed Rs. 15,000/- pm (Rs. 1,80,000/- per annum). (ii) The income limit of those belonging to SC/ST/OBC should not exceed Rs. 37,500/- per month (Rs. 4,50,000/- per annum). (iii) He should not be receiving financial assistance/freeship from any other source. Nagaland Government Scholarship Amount: Rs. 1,00,000/- one time payment Eligibility: Should be domicile of Nagaland State. Manipur Government Scholarship Amount: Rs. 1,00,000/- one time payment Eligibility: Should be domicile of Manipur State. Gujarat Government Scholarship Amount: Scholarship Rs. 6,000/- per annum Eligibility: To the ward of Serving/Exservicemen (incl Ex/Serving Officer) of Native/ Domicile of Gujarat. Uttarakhand Government Scholarship (a) Pocket Money Rs. 250/- pm for NDA Cadets of Uttarakhand domicile is paid to father/guardian of cadets (ExServicemen/Widow, through respective Zilla Sainik Kalyan Officers.) (b) Cash Award of Rs. 50,000/- for NDA Cadets of Uttarakhand domicile is paid to father/guardian of cadets through Directorate of Higher Education, Haldwani. Punjab Government Scholarship Amount: Rs. 1,00,000/- one time payment Eligibility: Should be domicile of Punjab State. Sikkim Government Scholarship Amount: Rs.1.5 lakhs for all Offrs entry schemes Eligibility: Award for successful candidates of Sikkim for all Officers’entry schemes. Fg Officer Anuj Nanchal Memorial Scholarship Rs. 1500/- (One time payment) – Second best all round Air Force cadet of VI term Pilot Officer Gurmeet Singh Bedi Memorial Scholarship Pilot Officer Gurmeet Singh Bedi Memorial Scholarship. Rs. 1500/- (One time payment). Best all round Air Force cadet at the time of Passing Out of VI term. Himachal Pradesh Government Scholarship Four scholarships will be awarded to cadets from HIMACHAL PRADESH. The value of each scholarship is Rs. 30.00 per month during the first two years of training and Rs. 48.00 per month during the third year of training. These scholarships will be available to those cadets whose parent’s income is below Rs. 500 per month. No cadet in receipt of financial assistance from the Government will be eligible for this scholarship. Tamil Nadu Government Scholarship The Government of Tamil Nadu has instituted at NDA one scholarship per course of the value of Rs. 30/- per month plus an outfit allowance of Rs. 400/- (one only during the entire period of cadet’s training) to be awarded to a cadet belonging to the State of TAMIL NADU whose parent’s/guardian’s monthly income does not exceed Rs. 500/-. The application by an eligible cadet can be made to the Commandant, National Defence Academy on their arrival. Karnataka Government Scholarships The Govt. of Karnataka has awarded scholarships to cadets from Karnataka State who join the National Defence Academy. The value of the scholarship shall be Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One thousand) per month and outfit allowance of Rs. 12000/- in first term. Albert Ekka Scholarship The Government of Bihar has instituted at NDA 25 Merit Scholarships at Rs. 50/- per month for entire period of six terms at the NDA and Rs. 650/- one time towards clothing and equipment. The cadet awarded the above merit scholarship would not be eligible for any other scholarship or financial assistance from the Government. The application by an eligible cadet can be made to the Commandant, National Defence Academy on their arrival. FG OFFICER DV PINTOO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP Gp Capt. M Vashishta has instituted 3 scholarships of Rs. 125/- each per month at NDA for one term to be awarded to the first three cadets in the order of merit on completion of their first semester till end of second term. The cadets in receipt of Govt. Financial Assistance will not be eligible for the above scholarships. The application for eligible cadets can be made to the Commandant, NDA on arrival. Financial Assistance To Wards Of Exservicemen—Maharashtra State The wards of Maharashtrian ex-service officers/men who are undergoing training as cadets at NDA will be given Rs. 50,000/- as one time incentive. The parents/guardians of the wards should submit their applications to their respective Zilla Sainik Welfare Office alongwith the certificates obtained from the Academy. Terms and conditions governing these scholarships are obtainable from the Commandant, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune – 411 023. Award of financial assistance to Candidates of Haryana domicile under training at NDA The Haryana State Govt. has declared a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh) to every individual who successfully completes the training at NDA/IMA/OTA and other Defence Academies of National Status and domicile of State of Haryana. Incentive Grant TO Cadets Domicile OF UT, Chandigarh under training at NDA Chandigarh Administration has introduced the scheme for grant of one time incentive of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh) to the cadets who are resident of UT, Chandigarh and joined NDA.

DURING TRAINING PERIOD

Immediately after the selected candidates join the Academy, a preliminary examination will be held in the following subjects:

(a) English;

(b) Mathematics;

(c) Science;

(d) Hindi.

The standard of the examination in the subjects at (a), (b) and (c) will not be higher than that of the Higher Secondary Examination of an Indian University or Board of Higher Secondary Education. The paper in the subject at (d) is intended to test the standard attained by the candidate in Hindi at the time of joining the Academy. Candidates are, therefore, advised not to neglect their studies after the competitive examination.

The selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of 3 years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution. The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings. All the cadets on passing out will be awarded degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi as under:

Cadets Degrees Army Cadets B.Sc/ B.Sc (Computer)/ B.A Naval Cadets B. Tech Degree Air Force Cadets B. Tech Degree/ B.Sc/B.Sc (Computer) Note: All the cadets undergoing B.Sc/B.SC(Computer)/BA Degree programme shall be awarded the degree on the successful completion of Academics, Physical and Service Training at NDA. All the cadets undergoing B Tech programme shall be awarded the B.Tech degree on the subsequent Pre Commissioning Training Academies/ Institutions/ Ships/ Air Craft. The selected candidates of the Naval Academy will be given preliminary training both academic and physical, for a period of 04 years at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The cadets of 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme will be awarded a B. Tech Degree on successful completion of training.

AFTER TRAINING PERIOD

ARMY CADETS

On passing out from the National Defence Academy, Army Cadets go to the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun, Naval Cadets to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force cadetsand Ground Duty-Non Tech streams to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad and Air Force cadets of Ground Duty–Tech stream to Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru.

At the I.M.A. Army Cadets are known as Gentlemen Cadets and are given strenuous military training for a period of one year aimed at turning them into officer capable of leading infantry Subunits. On successful completion of training Gentlemen Cadets are granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lt subject to being medically fit in "SHAPE" one.

NAVAL CADETS

The Naval cadets are selected for the Executive Branch of the Navy, on passing out from the National Defence Academy and are given further training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for a period of one year on successful completion of which they are promoted to the rank of Sub Lieutenants.

Selected candidates for the Naval Academy under (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) will be inducted as Cadets for four year B.Tech course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Executive Branch), Mechanical Engineering (for Engineering Branch including Naval Architect specialization) or Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Electrical Branch) as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B. Tech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

AIR FORCE CADETS

Air Force Cadets receive flying training for a period of 1½ years. However, at the end of 1 year of training they are given provisional Commission in the rank of Flying Officer. After successful completion of further training of six months they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation for a period of one year.

Air Force Ground Duties Branch Cadets receive stream wise specialist training for a period of one year. At the end of one year of training they are given provisional commission in the rank of Flying Officer. Subsequently, they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation of one year.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.