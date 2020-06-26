UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards to Join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July-Check Physical Standards: UPSC NDA (2) 2020 Registration will end on 6th July 2020 at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. NDA & NA (2) 2020 Exam will be conducted to fill 413 Vacancies in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval cademy Course (INAC). NDA & NA Exam (2) 2020 Registration will be conducted till 6th July 2020.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) and (2) 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam UPSC NDA I Online Applications Date 8th January to 28th January 2020 UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date 16th June to 6th July 2020 Withdrawal of Application Form 13th July to 19th July 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam 6th September 2020

One cannot get selected in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Let’s look at the Physical Standards for UPSC NDA 2020 Recruitment:

1. Height & Weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 years 152 41 42.5 44 45 155 42 43.5 45.3 47 157 43 45 47 48 160 45 46.5 48 49 162 46 48 50 51 165 48 50 52 53 167 49 51 53 54 170 51 52.5 55 56 173 52.5 54.5 57 58 175 54.5 56 59 60 178 56 58 61 62 180 58.5 60 63 64.5 183 61 62.5 65 66.5

Note: Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes 16 years 18 years 20 years 152 44 45 46 155 45 46 47 157 46 47 49 160 47 48 50 162 48 50 52 165 50 52 53 167 52 53 55 170 53 55 57 173 55 57 59 175 57 59 61 178 59 61 62 180 61 63 64 183 63 65 67

2, Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

3. Visual Standard

Vision standard for Army candidates Distance Vision (Corrected) Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9 Colour vision CP-III (Defective Safe). Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism. Vision standard for Naval candidates Uncorrected without glass 6/6, 6/9 Corrected with glass 6/6, 6/6 Limits of Myopia –0.75 Limits of Hypermetropia +1.5 Binocular vision III Limits of colour perception I Visual Standards for Air Force Candidates who habitually wear spectacle Not eligible for Air Force Minimum distant vision 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia : 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

Candidates are also advised to rectify minor defects/ailments in order to speed up finalisation of medical examination conducted at the Military Hospital after being recommended at the SSB. Few of such commonly found defects/ailments are listed below :

(a) Wax (Ears)

(b) Deviated Nasal Septum

(c) Hydrocele/Phimosis

(d) Overweight/Underweight

(e) Under Sized Chest

(f) Piles

(g) Gynaecomastia

(h) Tonsillitis

(i) Varicocele

4. Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearm i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of palm/back (dorsal) side of hand/Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing custom and traditions will be permitted on a case to case basis. Comdt Selection Centre will be competent auth for clearing such cases.

