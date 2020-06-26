Study at Home
UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards to Join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July-Check Physical Standards: UPSC NDA 2020 (2) Exam Registration will be conducted till 6th July 2020 at upsconline.nic.in. Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards required for UPSC NDA 2020 Selection.

Jun 26, 2020 19:10 IST
UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards to Join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force
UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards to Join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration till 6th July-Check Physical Standards: UPSC NDA (2) 2020 Registration will end on 6th July 2020 at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. NDA & NA (2) 2020 Exam will be conducted to fill 413 Vacancies in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval cademy Course (INAC). NDA & NA Exam (2) 2020 Registration will be conducted till 6th July 2020.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) and (2) 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam

UPSC NDA I Online Applications Date

8th January to 28th January 2020

UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date

16th June to 6th July 2020

Withdrawal of Application Form

13th July to 19th July 2020

UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam

6th September 2020

One cannot get selected in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Let’s look at the Physical Standards for UPSC NDA 2020 Recruitment:

1. Height & Weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19 years

152

41

42.5

44

45

155

42

43.5

45.3

47

157

43

45

47

48

160

45

46.5

48

49

162

46

48

50

51

165

48

50

52

53

167

49

51

53

54

170

51

52.5

55

56

173

52.5

54.5

57

58

175

54.5

56

59

60

178

56

58

61

62

180

58.5

60

63

64.5

183

61

62.5

65

66.5

Note: Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

16 years

18 years

20 years

152

44

45

46

155

45

46

47

157

46

47

49

160

47

48

50

162

48

50

52

165

50

52

53

167

52

53

55

170

53

55

57

173

55

57

59

175

57

59

61

178

59

61

62

180

61

63

64

183

63

65

67

2, Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

3. Visual Standard

Vision standard for Army candidates

Distance Vision (Corrected)

Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9

Colour vision

CP-III (Defective Safe).

Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest

hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism.

Vision standard for Naval candidates

Uncorrected without glass

6/6, 6/9

Corrected with glass

6/6, 6/6

Limits of Myopia

–0.75

Limits of Hypermetropia

+1.5

Binocular vision

III

Limits of colour perception

I

Visual Standards for Air Force

Candidates who habitually wear spectacle

Not eligible for Air Force

Minimum distant vision

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other

correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia

Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia

: 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

Candidates are also advised to rectify minor defects/ailments in order to speed up finalisation of medical examination conducted at the Military Hospital after being recommended at the SSB. Few of such commonly found defects/ailments are listed below :

(a) Wax (Ears)

(b) Deviated Nasal Septum

(c) Hydrocele/Phimosis

(d) Overweight/Underweight

(e) Under Sized Chest

(f) Piles

(g) Gynaecomastia

(h) Tonsillitis

(i) Varicocele

4. Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearm i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of palm/back (dorsal) side of hand/Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing custom and traditions will be permitted on a case to case basis. Comdt Selection Centre will be competent auth for clearing such cases.

