UPSC NDA Result 2021 Expected Soon @upsc.nic.in, Check NDA NA 1 Selection List Updates, Expected Cut-Off Here

UPSC NDA Result 2021 is likely to be declared soon by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website - upsc.nic.in. UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2021 was held on 18 April 2021 across the country. Huge number of candidates appeared in the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), Exam 2021. As per UPSC Trends, NDA 1 result is usually announced within a month after the exam. A name wise and roll number list of selected candidates shall be prepared by UPSC. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for UPSC NDA 1 Result Updates.

It is to be noted that, this year, there could be a possibility of slightly delay in UPSC NDA Result due to current situation of COVID-19. UPSC has also postponed various application process considering the second wave of Coronavirus. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the result by the authorities.

UPSC NDA 1 2021 Events Important Dates UPSC NDA 1 Notification Date 30 December 2020 Starting Date for UPSC NDA 1 2021 Application Form 30 December 2020 Last date for online application for UPSC NDA NA 2020 19 January 2021 UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam Date 18 April 2021 UPSC NDA NA 1 Result Date to be announced UPSC NDA NA Interview Date to be announced Date for 147th Course for the NDA and 109th Course for the Naval Academy 02 January 2022

UPSC NDA Cut-Off 2021

UPSC NDA Exam was of moderate to difficult level. We have guesstimated the cut-off for this year. Candidates can check this year and previous 10 years cut-off scores through the link below:

UPSC NDA 1 Expected Cut-Off

UPSC SSB Interview:

Those who qualify in the written exam shall be called for Interview Round to be conducted by Services Selection Board. The qualified candidates would then be allotted centres and dates of the interview on their registered e-mail ID. .

There will be Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

UPSC NDA NA Notification was released for admission in Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 147th Course and for 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing for 02 January 2022 for filling up a total of 400 vacancies.