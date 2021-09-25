UPSC New Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @upsc.gov.in: Apply Online for AE, JTO, ASO, SO and Other Posts

UPSC has published a notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters, Junior Technical Officer (JTO), Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Assistant Survey Officer, Stores Officer and Assistant Director on upsc.gov.in. Check Details Here.

UPSC New Recruitment Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking to recruit personnel for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters, Junior Technical Officer (JTO), Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Assistant Survey Officer, Stores Officer and Assistant Director Grade-II. The notification for the same was published on the official website - upsc.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 25 September 2021. It is to be noted that , a total of 87 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Online Applications are invited from interested candidates till 14 October 2021 on upsconline.nic.in. However, the last date for printing application is 15 October 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 October 2021 Last Date of submitting hard-copy of Application - 15 October 2021

UPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer - 12

Civil Hydrographic Officer - 02

Junior Technical Officer - 09

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer - 01

Assistant Survey Officer - 04

Stores Officer - 01

Assistant Director - 30

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance) , Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Engineering in the concerned disciplines of engineering from a recognized university and 2 years practical experience.

Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology or Master Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in sub-division Hydrographic surveying. Two years experience in Nautical Chart Compilation and Digital Cartography. [Experience should be from Government or autonomous organization or statutory body or public sector undertaking or University or recognized research institution

Junior Technical Officer in Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence - Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Three years working experience in relevant field of Engineering viz. Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in sub-division1(B) Hydrographic surveying. Three years experience in Nautical Chart Compilation and Digital Cartography.

Assistant Engineer Grade.I in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines - Bachelor of Engineering or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) or Engineering Degree in Mining or Mechanical or Drilling from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Survey Officer in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines - Bachelor of Engineering or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) or B.Tech degree in Civil or Mining Engineering from a recognized University. Two years experience in surveying including Total Station, GPS, Theodolite Surveying, traversing, leveling, contouring, Computer Software under registered engineering or surveying establishment, mine and dam.

Stores Officer in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines - Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institute; or Degree in Science with two years experience in Materials Management (procurement, maintenance of scientific and technical stores and equipments and inventory control).

Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent. Two year’s experience in conducting and guiding investigation or surveys and research relating to small scale industries.

Age Limit:

JTO &f Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 35 years

All Other posts: 30 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Online Applications are invited on upsconline.nic.in till 14 October 2021.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

UPSC Notification Download

UPSC Online Application Link