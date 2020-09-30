UPSC Prelims 2020 Not Postponed: The Supreme Court Dismissed Plea Seeking Postponement of Exam; Exam As Per Schedule On October 4

UPSC To The Supreme Court: It’s Impossible To Postpone UPSC Prelims 2020 Now! Next Hearing On 30th September

UPSC Prelims 2020 Not Postponed: The Supreme Court today dismissed plea seeking postponement of UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020. The exam will be conducted on October 4 (as already scheduled). However, the Supreme Court directed UPSC to analyse & give concessions for those candidates who are on their last attempt.

SC refuses plea for clubbing UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020

SC asks Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for exam due to pandemic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020

Today UPSC has submitted its response. In its response, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) stated that there will be a loss of Rs 50 crore if the exam will be postponed. Through affidavit, the commission also pointed out that CSE (Main) Examination & interview will also be affected if the date will be shifted further from 4th October & UPSC (CSE) 2021 scheduled for June 27 would also suffer.

The commission also said that about 1.058 million candidates have applied for the UPSC CSE 2020, out of which 65% (about 0.687 million candidates) have downloaded the e-Admit card till 28th September. UPSC CSE 2020 will be held at 2,569 venues across 72 exam centres and all essential measures have been taken. Besides essential measures, the examination related material, invigilators list, attendance sheets etc have already been released to the respective examination centres.

Public Transport facilities to the candidates will be available on October 3 and without any issue and chief secretaries have been instructed by the cabinet secretary and UPSC secretary.

UPSC CSE 2020: Latest Updates of 28th September

In the Supreme Court, the Union Public Service Commission on 28th September said that all the arrangements have already been made and now it’s impossible to defer UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020 exam date. Recently a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to postpone UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 exam date from 4th October to a later date (2-3 months)

Next Hearing On 30th September:

Today (28th September), in the Supreme Court, the bench of 3 judges headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked UPSC to file its stand in an affidavit along with the details of the arrangements made. Now the next hearing will be on 30th September (Wednesday).

Details of the plea filed in the Supreme Court to postpone UPSC CSE Prelims 2020:

Recently, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to postpone the exam date of UPSC Prelims 2020, from 4th October to a later date (2 to 3 months later). 20 Aspirants filed the plea citing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and floods in the country.

The plea pointed out that the commission has not increased the number of examination centres and candidates will be forced to travel long distances using public transport which will increase the risk of getting the infection.

Admit Card of UPSC Prelims 2020 has already been released:

UPSC 2020 (CSE) Prelims admit card has already been released online at upsconline.nic.in. Before that, the commission has given the option to change the examination centre. Now the next hearing will be on 30th September but there is very little probability that the exam will be postponed. Candidates are advised to concentrate on revision and preparation for the exam.

