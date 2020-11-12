UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 Dates Announced, Admit Cards Soon @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC 2020 Date: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET Date 2020 at the official website. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified for Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET will now be able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test from 1 to 16 December 2020.

According to the notice, UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 will be conducted at Guru Gobind Sigh Sports College, Kursi Road, Gudumba, Lucknow. The UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 Admit Cards will be allotted to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

The UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). The UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 Schedule Link is given below.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 694 vacancies of Vyapam Parishikshak and Kshetriya Yuva Kalyan Adhikari and Pradeshik Vikas Dal.

Download UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 Schedule

