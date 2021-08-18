UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021 Released at upsssc.gov.in, 2266 Qualified for Interview

UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021 have been uploaded to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Check Result PDF Download Link and other details here.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi) PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on its website. All those who have successfully qualified in PET (Physical Efficiency Test) are eligible to appear in the interview round. The list of the selected candidates can be downloaded from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 2266 candidates have been recommended for the interview round which is scheduled to be held on 5 September 2021. The candidates will be able to download UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2021 in due course of time. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

The commission had conducted the PET (Physical Efficiency Test) from 16 February to 20 March 2021 at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow. In which, A total of 4902 candidates appeared for the test. The candidates can download UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads विज्ञापन संख्या-9(2)/2016, आबकारी सिपाही (सामान्य चयन) परीक्षा-2016 के अंतर्गत साक्षात्कार हेतु अर्ह पाये गये अभ्यर्थियो under news & alerts section.

Then, a PDF will be opened.

download UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to download UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2021

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 405 vacancies of excise constable (Aabkari Sipahi). The candidates should note that the details regarding the interview will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time.