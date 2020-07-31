UPSSSC Final Result 2016 Announced for Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Exam, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

UPSSSC Final Result 2016-20: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final result of Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Exam 2016 on its website. All those who appeared in the UPSSSC Exam 2016-20 against the advertisement number (Advt No. 13-Exam-2016) can check the result on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has selected 70 candidates on the basis of interview conducted for UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Recruitment 2016. According to the result, the mark sheet of UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director 2016-20 Final Result will be uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Final Result 2016-20?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Final Result 2016-20 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

All candidates are advised to download the PDF file for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Final Result 2016-20

About the exam: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant and Assistant Instructor through combined Competitive Exam 2016 to fulfil 70 vacant posts. Out of 70 vacancies, 34 vacancies are reserved for Technical Assistant and 36 are for Assistant Instructor Posts. The online applications last date were 15 June 2016.

The commission had conducted UPSSSC Combined Technical Asst & Asst Director Interview between 23-24 August 2020. Now, the final results have been uploaded on the official website. The link of checking results will be activated till 15 August 2020. The further recruitment details will be intimidated to the candidates through official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on UPSSSC Website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

