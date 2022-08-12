UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released UPSSSC Forest & Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2019 for written exam on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Forest & Wild Life Guard on 21 August 2022.

All those candidates applied for the Forest & Wild Life Guard post can download their admit card by visiting the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

Although you can download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the written exam for the Forest & Wild Life Guard on 21 August 2022 in total 27 cities of the state. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No,Date of Birth,Gender and Verification Code to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019