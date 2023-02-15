UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off OUT: Download Forest Guard Result, Check Qualifying Marks & Other Details Here

Forest Guard Cut Off 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission for the Forest Guard and Wildlife guard examination held in August 2022. Candidates can check the cut off and qualifying marks from the official website of upsssc i.e., upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Forest/ Wildlife Guard 2019 Cutoff 2023. Candidates can check the Forest Guard Cut off 2019 and qualifying marks from the official website of UPSSSC i.e., upsssc.gov.in

The Forest Guard and Wildlife guardian examination was conducted in August 2022 and the vacancy details for the 655 posts was released earlier this month on 10th February 2023. As many as 596 vacancies were to be filled for Forest Guard and 59 posts were to be filled for Wildlife guard.

Now the commission has released the results of the Physical Standards Test and Physical Eligibility Test (PST/PET) of 5630 candidates. Thus, the cutoff and the qualifying marks for the 655 vacancies of Forest Guard and Wildlife guard are also declared in the official notification.

Candidates can check the cut off and qualifying marks for the UPSSSC Forest and Wildlife Guard Recruitment from this article below.

We have shared a step by step process on how to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result whereas candidates can also refer to the official notification for more details. Here is the direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result Official Notification.

Download PDF: UPSSSC Forest Guard Result Notification

How to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2019?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC i.e., upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an “Notice Board” option.

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with the list of links

Step 4: Click on the link that shows “Information regarding the result of the candidates identified for physical standard examination and physical efficiency test under the Commission's Advertisement No.05-Examination/2019, Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard (General Selection) Competitive Examination-2019”and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off 2019

Forest Guard Cut Off 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission in UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2019. Candidates can check the UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off from the table below.

Category Qualifying Marks Unreserved 135.75 EWS 135.75 OBC 135.75 SC 134.25 ST 119.75 Freedom Fighter Wards/Dependent 130.25 Women 135.00 Ex-Serviceman 98.25

The candidates must download the list and the schedule for document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by UPSSSC is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.