UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) Schedule out, Download PDF Notification, know all details

Know here about UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) important details and complete procedure. Also download the notification pdf.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the dates and other details regarding Document Verification of UPSSSC JE 2016 on its official website at- upsssc.gov.in . A total of 386 posts were there in the UPSSSC JE 2016 exam notification for which seven times candidates are selected for document verification. A total of 2571 candidates are shortlisted for DV. Candidates will be given joining only after final document verification. The commission has already released the date, time, schedule and procedure for UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV). The DV for UPSSSC JE 2016 will start from 23 February 2023 and will continue till 16 March 2023.Candidates have to report at 10 AM at UPSSSC office in Lucknow. Candidates need to bring two copies of Detailed Registration Form along with all necessary documents and self attested photocopies. Candidates are advised to check official notification for complete details.

How to check UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) notification

Step 1: Open the UPSSSC official website - http://upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Notice Board section.

Step 3: Click on the link of UPSSSC JE 2016 DV notice

Step 4: Download the notification containing date time and schedule for selected candidates for ‘Document ’Verification’ along with necessary instructions.

Candidates can also download the UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) Notification from the direct link given below

Direct Link to download UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) Notification PDF



Date Time and Venue of UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV)

Date of UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV) 23 February 2023 Reporting Time of DV 10 AM Venue of DV UPSSSC Office, Lucknow.

Important instructions regarding UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV)

The board has released a check list of important instructions regarding the detailed document verification process. Here are the important instructions:

Candidates need to fill Detailed registration form. Candidates need to bring all necessary documents uploaded on official website along with all Certificates and photocopy of certificates.

A complete list of required documents is given below

List of Documents and Certificates for UPSSSC JE 2016 Document Verification (DV)

Document Verification Letter Original Photo ID Educational Certificates Proof of Age Caste Certificate Character Certificate Proof of Residence Other Certificates Uploaded on the website.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of UPSSSC JE 2016 clearly before proceeding for Document Verification.