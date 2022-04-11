UPSSSC Junior Assistant DV 2022 Date Released on upsssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant DV 2022 Date: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPPSC) has released an important notice regarding Junior Assistant 10+2 JA Recruitment. Candidates who have qualified for documentation can check the notice from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notice, the commission has rescheduled the exam date for UPSSSC Junior Assistant DV (advt no. 04/Exam/2019) to 2 May 2022 which was earlier to be held on 16 April 2022. The rest exam dates will remain unchanged. The exam is being conducted from 8 February to 5 May 2022. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant DV 2022 Date Notice?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'विज्ञापन संख्या-04-परीक्षा/2019, कनिष्ठ सहायक (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2019 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 16-04-2022 को आयोजित किये जाने वाले अर्हता/ अभिलेखादि परीक्षण कार्यक्रम की तिथि परिवर्तन के सम्बन्ध में । Visible upto : 02/05/2022'. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant DV 2022 Date and save it for future reference.

A total of 6405 candidates have qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Assistant (JA) post. Candidates who have yet not downloaded their admit cards may download by clicking on the above link.