UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021 OUT @upsssc.gov.in, 6405 candidates Qualified

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on @upsssc.gov.in. Check list of selected candidates here.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Junior Assistant General Recruitment 2019 Exam. Those who appeared in the UPSSSC JA 2021 can download their result through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has conducted the written exam from 23 June 2021 to 29 July 2021 at various exam centers Wherein 6405 candidates have been qualified out of 133954 candidates. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘विज्ञापनसंख्या-04-परीक्षा/2019, कनिष्ठ सहायक (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 1403 vacancies of Junior Assistants in various departments. The candidates can check roll number wise results by clicking on the above link. The online applications for the above exam were started on 26 June 2019 and ended on 20 July 2019.

