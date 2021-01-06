UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Admit Card Out @upsssc.gov.in, Download Link Available Here

UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Admit Card at its website. Candidates who have qualified in the written test against the advertisement number 26-Exam/2016 can now download the call letter through the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test is scheduled to be held from 13 to 23 January 2021 at various exam centre in two sessions. Candidates can download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Call Letter by entering their registration number, date of birth on the login page.

All candidates are required to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the exam. Wearing a mask is mandatory. Those who will not follow the covid-19 protocols, they may be not permitted to enter into the examination hall. All candidates appearing in the UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test are required to report 2 hours prior before the commencement of the exam. The entrance gate will be closed at 9.30 AM in the morning and 1.30 PM in Afternoon.

Download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Schedule

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to download your typing exam admit card under the advt. 26-exam/2016. Then, the login page will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and click on download admit card. Then UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing TestAdmit Card will be displayed. Download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing TestAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Call Letter

All candidates are advised to carry their identity card along with the call letter on the day of the exam. The candidates can download UPSSSC Junior Asst and Junior Clerk 2016 Typing Test Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021: 85 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 27 January

UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ugc.ac.in for Consultant Posts

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 for 16 Steno & Other Posts, Apply @tribal.nic.in