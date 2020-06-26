UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result 2019 @upsssc.gov.in, 15335 Qualified for UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains 2020 Exam

UPSSSC Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced Lower Subordinate Services Prelims Result under the advertisement number 01 Exam 2019 at its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Exam 2020 can check the result on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

The written test for Combined Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2019-20 was held on 30 September 2019 and 1 October 2019 at various exam centres. In which, a total of 15335 candidates have been selected for UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains 2020.

How to Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result 2019?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the notification reads ‘Click here to View Written Examination (Pre) Result Under the Advt 01 Exam 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Services General Recruitment Competitive Examination 2019’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page.

Candidates are required to enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Then, UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result 2019

Notice

Official Website

This exam is being done to recruit 672 vacancies of Lower Subordinate Services under the advertisement number 01 Exam 2019. The board will soon release the normalisation of marks and cut off on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Services 2019 Result by clicking on the above link.

