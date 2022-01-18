UPSSSC PET Mains 2022 Deferred due to Omicron & Assembly Election, Check Notice Here

UPSSSC PET Mains 2022 Date: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has cancelled the PET Mains Exam due to a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus and Assembly Election in the state. All those who have qualified for UPSSSC PET Mains 2022 can download the notice in this regard from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

On the basis of the UPSSSC PET Scorecard, the commission had invited applications for the posts of Women Health Worker in the state. The notice in this regard was issued on 30 December 2021 on the official website. According to this, the written examination was to be conducted on 06 February 2022. The commission has now postponed this exam till further notice. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Other Details

This drive is being done to recruit 9212 vacancies of Women Health Worker. The online applications for the same were started on 5 January 2022. The commission will intimidate the dates of the written exam on the official website after reviewing the situation of coronavirus. The information in this regard will be uploaded on upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has yet not released the UPSSSC PET Mains 2022 Admit Card on its website. Now the admit card will be released before the re-exam. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for any latest updates.

How to Download UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 PET Mains Notice?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads '18/01/2022 .विज्ञा0सं.-02-परीक्षा/2021, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/01 की लिखित परीक्षा के स्थगन के सम्बन्ध में' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can read the notice and save it for future reference.

