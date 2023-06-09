UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 382 X-Ray Technician Posts, Check Eligibility

UPSSSC has invited online applications for the 382 X-Ray Technician Posts on its official website. Check UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the 382 X-Ray Technician posts on its official website. The registration process for the UPSSSC X-Ray Technician drive will start on June 15, 2023 and will conclude on July 05, 2023.



Under the UPSSSC X-Ray Technician (General Selection) Mains Exam Recruitment drive, a total of 382 vacant seats will be filled. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Preliminary Eligibility Test PET-2022 score card.

You can check all details regarding the recruitment process for the above posts including eligibility, educational qualification, salary, selection process and others here.





UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Publication of Advertisement June 08, 2023 Opening date of online application/Fee deposit June 15, 2023 Closing date of online application/Fee deposit July 05, 2023 Last date for Fee/Correction in Application Form July 12, 2023



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 382 vacancies are available for the X-Ray Technician post in the concerned department.

Out of total 382 posts, 153 are for the UR category, 80 for SC, 8 for ST, 103 for OBC, and 38 for EWS category.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have X-Ray Diploma from the concerned department as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the post.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 1st July)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–http://upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Now visit the live advertisement segment on the home page and check the advertisement.

Step 3: Now provide your authentication/login details including PET registration number to the link.

Step 4: You can enter either through personal details or through OTP.

Step 5: Now provide your personal details to the link displaying on the home page.

Step 6: Candidates should note that they will have to upload a photo and signature and other details to the concerned link.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

