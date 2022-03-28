UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022 to release soon, Exam to be held on 16 April

UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022 is going to be released soon on http://upsssc.gov.in/. Check Exam Pattern, and latest updates here.

UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to release admit card soon for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer Exam 2018. Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 will be able to download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has released a notice regarding the new date of the exam. According to the notice, the commission has rescheduled the exam for 16 April 2022 which was earlier to be held on 3 April 2022. The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates will be able to download UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card within 15 days prior to the conduct of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the official link that reads 'UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Admit Card 2022

UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Exam Pattern

The exam will have two sections. i.e. Part 1 and Part 2 which will be of 400 Marks. Part 1 will be of 100 Marks while Paper 2 will be of 300 Marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for more details.

This drive is being done to recruit 1477 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Sub Engineer under Electrical, Civil, Foreman & Others category.

UPSSSC Sub Engineer 2018 Exam Notice