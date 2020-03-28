UPSSSC Document Verification Dates 2020 for SWO and other posts Postponed on @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC DV Dates 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the Document Verification scheduled for the posts of Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak ( SWO ),Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the DV round for these posts can check the Postponement of DV dates available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the short notification regarding the postponement of the Document Verification round for the posts of Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak ( SWO ),Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari posts.

Notification further says that the Document Verification for the exam has been postponed for these posts till the next information.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited application for the recruitment of 1953 posts Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak Post against advertisement no 02/2018.

All such candidates set to appear for the Document Verification for the Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak ( SWO ),Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari posts can check the notification on the official website. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

Link for UPSSSC Document Verification Dates 2020





UPSSSC Document Verification Dates 2020 Notice: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “UPSSSC Document Verification Dates 2020 Postponed “given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired notification regarding the DV Dates.

Candidates should download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding the Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak ( SWO ),Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.