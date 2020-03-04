UPSSSC Typing Test Date 2020 for Junior Assistant Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSSSC Typing Test Date 2020 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Typing Test Date for the posts of Junior Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified the written exam and have to appear for the typing test can check the Typing Test Schedule from the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the Hindi and English Typing test for the Junior Assistant posts will be conducted from 18 to 26 March 2020. All such candidates who have to appear for the Typing Test can check the schedule available on the official website.

The Typing test will be conducted in two shifts daily from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M and from 12.P.M to 05.P.M.

It is noted that a total of 4264 candidates have been finally shortlisted for the Typing Test for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Process to download UPSSSC Typing Test Date 2020

Visit the official website: http://upsssc.gov.in.o

Go to the Notice Board Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the Link Typing Skill Test Date for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-26/2016 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Typing Test Date.

You should keep printout of the copy of exam date for future reference.

