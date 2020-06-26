UPSSSC VDO Result 2016-20 out @upsssc.gov.in, Check UP Gram Vikas Adhikari Revised Result 2020 List Here

UPSSSC VDO Revised Result 2016-20 has been announced by Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at the official website.i.e.upssc.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the UPSSSC VDO Exam 2016-20 (Advt No. 03-Exam-2016) can check the revised result on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has released the result on the basis of candidate’s performance in written test, physical test and interview. In which, a total of 2947 candidates have been selected for the recruitment to the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari against the advertisement number 20/11/Computer/2016/3-Exam-2016, Dated on 18 July 2018.

Further, the result of 116 candidates was withheld by the commission whose eligibility, date of birth, CCC document or reservation-related proof were found incomplete. Now, the commission has selected 98 candidates out of 116 candidates in the revised result.

Process to Download UPSSSC VDO Result 2016-20

Visit the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the notification reads ‘UPSSSC VDO Result 2016-20’ Flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the PDF file link.

Candidates can download UPSSSC VDO Result 2016-20 for future reference.

Download UPSSSC VDO Result 2016-20 PDF

Official Website

Highlights:

Advt. No. 03-Exam-2016

Vacancies - 3133 Posts

Name of Exam: UP Gram Vikas Adhikari/Village Development Officer

Exam Date: 5 June 2016

Gram Panchayat Adhikari Re-Exam - 4 December 2016

Gram Panchayat Adhikari Interview - 28 March to 6 June 2018

Final Result - 18 July 2018

Revise Result - 26 June 2020

