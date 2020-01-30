UPTET Result to release on 7 February: These candidates will Pass Uttar Pradesh TET Exam

UPTET Result of exam conducted in January 2020 will be declared soon updeled.gov.in. The UPTET final answer keys will be out on 31st January 2020. On the other hand, the UPTET Result 2020 will be out on 7th February. Around 17 lakh candidates gave the UPTET 2019 Exam this year on 8th January. Candidates who manage to secure minimum qualifying marks will be declared as passed in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). We have shared here the UPTET Cut off marks or qualify marks for all categories - GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

Candidates who appeared for the UPTET Exam shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. They were able to attempt around 120-130 questions out of the total 150 questions asked in the UPTET Paper 1 & Paper 2. The questions were asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Languages such as Hindi/English/Urdu/Others, Mathematics/Science and Environmental Studies/Social Studies. There was no negative marking for any wrong or unattempted answer. Candidates just need to obtain passing marks to get the UPTET Certificate 2020.

Have a look at the category-wise cut off marks or passing marks of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test below:

UPTET Passing/Qualifying Marks 2019-20 for GEN/OBC/SC/ST

The UP Board declares those candidates as passed in the UPTET exam who manage to obtain the passing marks or qualifying marks of cut off marks. Passing candidates are awarded the UPTET Eligibility Certificate and Marksheet 2020. Here are the UPTET minimum qualifying marks:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 marks SC 55% 82 marks ST 55% 82 marks OBC 55% 82 marks

Note: It is upon the discretion of the UP Board to alter or modify passing marks for reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/BC.

What’s next for candidates who fail to get UPTET Passing Marks?

Candidates who are not able to obtain the qualifying marks or passing marks should not lose hope. The UP Board will be conducting the next UPTET Exam in the year 2020. As there is no fixed number of attempts, candidates can appear for Uttar Pradesh TET for numerous times until you qualify the exam. Even to improve your UPTET scores, you can appear for the exam again. To know all the details of the UPTET Exam, visit the link mentioned below:

