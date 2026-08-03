UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh TET Result Shortly at upessc.up.gov.in - Check Expected Date, Cut Off and More

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will soon release the UPTET result for the exam conducted on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026. In the recently held exams, the UPESSC normally released the written results within 15-20 days after the objection window closed. The UPESSC accepted the objections by July 14, so it is expected that the UPESSC can follow the same trend and release the UPTET results on or before August 05. The UPTET results 2026 will be released online on the official website, i.e., upessc.up.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,770,714 candidates appeared for the UPTET 2026 examination out of 1,994,661 registered applicants for Paper 1 and 2.

Paper 1: For Classes 1–5

Paper 2: For Classes 6–8

UPTET Result Kab Aayega?

This year, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is conducting the UPTET for the first time. Based on recent UPESSC-conducted exam trends, the UPTET Result 2026 is likely to be released within 20 days after the closure of the objection window. The UPESSC released the UPTET answer key on July 08, 2026, and accepted the objections by July 14. So it is expected that the commission can release the UPTET results on or before August 05, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the UPESSC regarding the UPTET result date. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates about the UPTET 2026 Result and its release date.

Exam Exam Start Date Answer Key Release Date Objection Window Close Date Result Date Gap Between Objection Window Close Date and Result Date (Days) PGT May 9 and 10, 2026 May 12, 2026 May 18, 2026 June 2, 2026 15 TGT June 3 and 4, 2026 June 6, 2026 June 12, 2026 June 30, 2026 18 TET July 2, 3 and 4, 2026 July 8, 2026 July 14, 2026 August 3-5 (Expected) 20 (Expected)

How to Check UPTET Results?

The UPTET 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the UPTET 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Check for the ‘NOTICE BOARD’ section given on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘UPTET Result’ link given there.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The UPTET result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.