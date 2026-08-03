CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh TET Result Shortly at upessc.up.gov.in - Check Expected Date, Cut Off and More

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 7, 2026, 13:00 IST

UPTET 2026 Result: The UPESSC will soon release the UPTET 2026 result for offline exams held on July 02, 03 and 04 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for real-time and latest updates on the UPTET result.

UPTET Result 2026
UPTET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the UPESSC Official Website.
  • The UPTET written exam was conducted on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026.
  • Candidates can download the UPESSC results using their login details from the official website once released.

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will soon release the UPTET result for the exam conducted on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026. In the recently held exams, the UPESSC normally released the written results within 15-20 days after the objection window closed. The UPESSC accepted the objections by July 14, so it is expected that the UPESSC can follow the same trend and release the UPTET results on or before August 05. The UPTET results 2026 will be released online on the official website, i.e., upessc.up.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,770,714 candidates appeared for the UPTET 2026 examination out of 1,994,661 registered applicants for Paper 1 and 2.

  • Paper 1: For Classes 1–5

  • Paper 2: For Classes 6–8

UPTET Result Kab Aayega?

This year, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is conducting the UPTET for the first time. Based on recent UPESSC-conducted exam trends,  the UPTET Result 2026 is likely to be released within 20 days after the closure of the objection window. The UPESSC released the UPTET answer key on July 08, 2026, and accepted the objections by July 14. So it is expected that the commission can release the UPTET results on or before August 05, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the UPESSC regarding the UPTET result date. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates about the UPTET 2026 Result and its release date.

Exam

Exam Start Date

Answer Key Release Date

Objection Window Close Date

Result Date

Gap Between Objection Window Close Date and Result Date (Days)

PGT

May 9 and 10, 2026

May 12, 2026

May 18, 2026

June 2, 2026

15

TGT

June 3 and 4, 2026

June 6, 2026

June 12, 2026

June 30, 2026

18

TET

July 2, 3 and 4, 2026

July 8, 2026

July 14, 2026

August 3-5 (Expected)

20 (Expected)

How to Check UPTET Results?

The UPTET 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the UPTET 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Check for the ‘NOTICE BOARD’ section given on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘UPTET Result’ link given there.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The UPTET result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 7, 2026, 13:00 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates appearing over the years

    Candidates can check the table below to know what how many of them appeared for the UPTET exam over the years-

    Detail Appeared candidates
    UPTET 2017 9.76 lakh
    UPTET 2018 16.73 lakh
    UPTET 2019 15.15 lakh
    UPTET 2021- 2022 18.22 lakh
    UPTET 2026 17.70 lakh
  • Aug 7, 2026, 12:05 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard PDF

    The UPTET scorecard generally contain the following details. Candidates must check all the  details carefully

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Subject-wise marks

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 7, 2026, 11:03 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: When will the result release?

    As of now there is no official updates regarding the result of UPTET. However it is expected that the results can be announced by the UPESSC by this week end. Canidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or they can visit the live blog from time to time updates.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 17:38 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Result for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to Be Released Together

    UPESSC is expected to release UPTET 2026 results for both Paper I (Primary level) and Paper II (Upper Primary level) at the same time. Candidates can check results for both papers using the same login portal once activated.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 16:34 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: CTET Not Mandatory to Appear for UP TET

    Candidates need not clear CTET to appear for UPTET 2026, as both are separate, independent teacher eligibility tests conducted by different authorities. UPTET is conducted by UPESSC for Uttar Pradesh, while CTET is a central-level examination.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:35 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Wrong Details on Scorecard? Here's What to Do

    Candidates who spot incorrect personal details on their UPTET 2026 scorecard should contact the UPESSC helpdesk directly. Errors will not self-correct, so candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report discrepancies as soon as the result is out.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:49 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Result to Include Marks, Category and Qualifying Status

    The UPTET 2026 result will show the candidate's name, roll number, overall marks, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to cross-check every field on the scorecard, as it serves as proof of eligibility for future recruitment.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:58 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: No Negative Marking, Certificate Valid for Lifetime

    UPTET 2026 has no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can attempt the exam any number of times, with no cap on attempts. Once issued, the UPTET Teacher Eligibility Certificate remains valid for a lifetime for state teaching posts.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:54 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Nearly 20 Lakh Candidates Registered, Result Awaited

    Around 19.94 lakh candidates registered for UPTET 2026, of which nearly 17.70 lakh appeared. The exam was held on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, in offline mode across 955 centres in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Result declaration is still pending.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:07 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Answer Key and Objection Window

    UPESSC released the UPTET 2026 provisional answer key on July 8, 2026, allowing candidates to match their OMR responses against the official key. The objection window stayed open until July 14, 2026, giving test-takers a chance to formally challenge any answer they believed was incorrect. This objection process matters because the final result is prepared only after subject experts review every valid challenge. If you submitted an objection, its outcome will be reflected in the final answer key, which is expected to be published alongside or just before the result itself.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 16:37 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Steps to Check

    Once declared, candidates can check the UPTET Result 2026 at the official website, upessc.up.gov.in by using the registration number, password and date of birth. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:05 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Check Qualifying Marks

    Candidates can check the UPTET Qualifying Marks in the table below:

    Category  Qualigying Marks
    General  60% (90 out of 150)
    OBC/SC/ST/PwD 55% (82 out of 150)
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:58 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Final Answer Key Awaited, Result to Follow Soon

    UPESSC Released the UPTET Provisional answer Key on 8 July 2026. The objection window closed on 14 July 2026. The final answer key will release along with the result 2026 on the official website of upessc.up.gov.in.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:50 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Scorecard Expected Soon at upessc.up.gov.in

    UPTET Result 2026 has not been officially declared yet. UPESSC is expected to release it soon at upessc.up.gov.in. Nearly 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held on July 2,3,4, 2026. Result will be announced soon separately for paper 1 & paper 2

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:41 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: When was the UPTET Exam was Conducted?

    The UPTET examination was conducted on 02, 03, and 04 July 2026. The examination was conducted for Paper 1 (primary level) and Paper 2 (upper primary level). The exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:56 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Use Only the Official Result Link

    Students should check the result only through the official website. Do not click on unknown links shared on social media or messaging apps. Such links may be fake or unsafe. Always use trusted sources for important updates. Keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on the UPTET result.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:11 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: What next after UPTET Result

    Candidates who qualify the UPTET exam should start preparing for future teaching exams. They should collect all important documents and certificates. Keep checking official websites for the latest recruitment notifications and apply on time. Good preparation can help in future teaching job opportunities.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:39 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Qualifying Marks Are Important

    After downloading the result, the candidates should check whether they have scored the required qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying marks are different for different categories. For General and EWS candidates, it is 60%, and for OBC/SC/ST candidates, it is 55%.UPTET qualification is important for future teaching opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:58 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Keep Login Details Ready

    Candidates should keep their registration number and date of birth ready before checking the result. This will save time when the result link becomes active. Candidates are advised to fill in all the details carefully without any mistakes. Wrong information may stop the result from opening.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:22 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates Are Waiting

    More than 17 lakh candidates are waiting for the UPTET result. The result will be available online on the official website of UPESSC. Candidates should keep their registration number and date of birth ready. They should avoid fake websites and wait for the official announcement.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 23:44 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: How to Check UPTET Result

    Visit the official website of UPESSC, the newly conducting body of UPTET and click on the UPTET Result 2026 link. Log in through you login details, download the result PDF and save a copy for future use

  • Aug 4, 2026, 22:58 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Result Will Be Available in PDF Format

    The UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be released as a PDF. The result PDF will contain details such as the scores of the candidates, roll number, father's name, mother's name, category, paper details, total marks, marks scored in each section, and others. Candidates should carefully check all the details after downloading the result PDF

  • Aug 4, 2026, 22:24 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Official Website to Check Result

    Candidates should check the UPTET Result only on the official website of the UPESSC: upessc.up.gov.in. Do not trust unofficial websites or social media posts. Keep your login details and roll number ready if required.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:39 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPTET Result Kab Aayega

    Based on the recently conducted exam's trends, it was expected that the UPTET result would be released by the end of July 2026. But this delay in the UPTET result has made candidates a little bit anxious. Now, it is expected that the UPESSC will release the UPTET results by the first week of August 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the commission regarding the exact release date.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:15 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPTET Result Delay Possibility

    In case of any delay, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPESSC or this page for the latest updates on the UPTET Result. The result will be released officially once all evaluation processes are completed. However, there is no official confirmation from UPESSC about any delay in the result release date.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:56 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Objection Window Ended on July 14

    Along with the answer key the UPESSC has also provided the opportunity to raise objections. Candidates could raise objections to the UPTET provisional answer key until July 14. After checking all the objections, the commission prepared the final answer key. The UPTET result will be prepared based on this final answer key.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:20 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Answer Key Released on July 08

    The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 08. Candidates checked their answers and got an idea of their expected marks before the UPTET result.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:50 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: How to Check Result

    • Visit the official website of UPESSC: upessc.up.gov.in
    • Click on the UP TET Result 2026 link
    • Enter your login details
    • Download your scorecard
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:25 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Number of selected candidates in UPTET 2021-22

    In UPTET 2021-22, a total of 18,22,112 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which a total of 6,60,592 candidates qualified the exam, including 4,43,598 candidates for Paper 1 (Primary Level) and 2,16,994 candidates for Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). The paper-wise data is provided below:

    Particulars Paper 1 (Primary Level) Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level) Total
    Registered 12,91,627 8,73,552 21,65,179
    Appeared 10,73,302 7,48,810 18,22,112
    Qualified 4,43,598 2,16,994 6,60,592
    Pass Rate 38.67% 28.33% 34.53%
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:18 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Release Date Over the Year

    The table below shows the UPTET result release dates along with the exam dates from 2017 to 2026.

    Exam Exam Date Result date
    Difference in Days
    UPTET 2017 15 Oct 2017 3 May 2018 200
    UPTET 2018 18 Nov 2018 4 Dec 2018 16
    UPTET 2019 8 Jan 2020 7 Feb 2020 30
    UPTET 2021- 2022 23 Jan 2022 25 Feb 2022 33
    UPTET 2026 July 2, 3 and 4
    Expected August 2026
    		 -
  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:52 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result Live: Is the result Out?

    No, as of now, the UPTET result has not been declared, yet it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) can  release the UPTET results for July 2026 examination anytime soon. Once the results are published, candidates can check their results and download their scorecards on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:20 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Know how to Retrieve Roll Number, if forgotten?

    If you have forgotten your roll number, then there is no need to worry. You can retrieve your roll number through your credentials, including registered email ID. You can use the login credentials under the  "Candidate Login" section to retrieve your Roll number to the link at -upessc.up.gov.in

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:59 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Scorecard vs Certificate

    Candidates must note that the 'Scorecard' released along with the UPTET result is for immediate information. The 'Eligibility Certificate', which is the legal document for job applications, will be uploaded to DigiLocker approximately 3-4 weeks after the UPTET result declaration.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:25 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key to Release Simultaneously

    UPESSC usually releases the Final Answer Key along with the UPTET results. The final key will be prepared after considering all valid objections raised by candidates between July 08 to 14. UPESSC will not entertain any challenges to the final answer key.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Paper 2 Pattern

    Paper 2 is for upper primary teachers (Classes 6–8). It checks knowledge in child pedagogy and subjects like Math/Science or Social Studies.

    Section No. of Questions Marks
    Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30
    Language I – Hindi 30 30
    Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) 30 30
    Maths & Science or Social Studies (candidate's choice) 60 60
    Total 150 150
  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:04 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Paper 1 Pattern

    UPTET Paper 1 is being conducted for primary teachers (Classes 1–5). It contains questions on topics like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Sanskrit/Urdu), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

    Section No. of Questions Marks
    Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30
    Language I – Hindi 30 30
    Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) 30 30
    Mathematics 30 30
    Environmental Studies 30 30
    Total 150 150
  • Aug 4, 2026, 08:38 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPESSC to Release Result

    The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the UPTET result online. The result will include marks obtained, qualifying status, and other details. Candidates must download their scorecard for future use in recruitment.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:59 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Large Number of Candidates Awaiting Result

    In 2026, more than 17 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET exam across the state. Now they are eagerly waiting for the UPTET 2026 result. The UPTET result will decide their eligibility for teaching positions in the state government and private schools.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPTET Result Expected Today

    The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result 2026 is expected to be released today. Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website or this live blog for the latest updates on the UPTET result.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:54 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    To qualify UPTET, candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks set by CBSE. Meeting the cut-off is essential to obtain the eligibility certificate.

    • General Category: 60% (90 Marks)
    • OBC/SC/ST/PwD: 55% (82.5 Marks)
  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:10 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: No Negative Marking in UPTET

    There is no negative marking in UPTET. The UPTET marking scheme is provided below:

    • Each correct answer carries 1 mark
    • No negative marking for wrong answers
    • Unattempted questions carry zero marks
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:46 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required to Download Result PDF

    The candidates need the following details to check the UPTET result:

    • Application number
    • Date of birth
    • Security pin (if required)

    Make sure all details are ready before the UPTET result is released.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:20 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details on Scorecard PDF

    The UPTET scorecard will include the following details. Candidates should verify all details carefully.

    • Cndidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 3, 2026, 17:59 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Certificate Validity

    Before 2021, the UPTET certificate was valid for 5 years. However, the government changed this rule in 2021. Now, the certificate is valid for a lifetime. This new lifetime validity applies to all results from the 2021 exam and onward. In fact, the government also made this rule retrospective. This means if you passed the exam anytime after 2011, your old certificate is now automatically valid forever. You do not need to take the exam again just to renew it. You can use your original certificate to apply for teaching jobs at any time.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 17:46 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: What after the result?

    UPTET is conducted to ensure that candidates meet the minimum eligibility standards for teaching in Uttar Pradesh. It plays an important role in maintaining quality education in schools. The exam helps select capable teachers for primary and upper primary levels. Candidates who qualify the UPTET will receive a certificate, which can be used in government and private teaching jobs in UP.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:59 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: Conducting Body

    This year, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is conducting the UPTET exam first time. Previously it was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority to determine eligibility for teaching posts. The exam is conducted for two papers:
    Paper 1 (Classes 1–5)
    Paper 2 (Classes 6–8)

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:37 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: Official Website to download the Result

    The UPTET 2026 Results will be released on the official website of UPESSC- upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates should regularly visit the website to stay updated about the latest notifications. It is advised to download the UPTET Result only from the official site to avoid incorrect information.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:11 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Number of Appeared Candidates

    The table given below shows the number of appeared candidates over the years in the UPTET exam.

    Detail Appeared candidates
    UPTET 2017 9.76 lakh
    UPTET 2018 16.73 lakh
    UPTET 2019 15.15 lakh
    UPTET 2021- 2022 18.22 lakh
    UPTET 2026 17.70 lakh
  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:49 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Certification for Teaching

    UPESSC conducted the UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) exam to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in central government schools. The exam is conducted for two papers

    • Paper 1: For Classes 1–5

    • Paper 2: For Classes 6–8

    Candidates who have registered for the UPTET recruitment 2026 can download their UPTET Admit Card from the official website once it is officially released.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:19 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Objection Window Ended on July 14

    Candidates could raise objections to the UP TGT provisional answer key until July 14. After checking all the objections, the commission prepared the final answer key. The UPTET result will be prepared based on this final answer key.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:06 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Offline Exam Conducted In July

    The UPTET 2026 was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4 at 955 exam centres in 60 districts across the state. The exam was conducted in a total of 5 shifts. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for two papers. Paper-wise exam dates are given below:

    Exam Date

    Shift

    Paper

    July 2, 2026

    09:30 AM to 12:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 2, 2026

    02:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 3, 2026

    09:30 AM to 12:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 3, 2026

    02:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    Paper 1 (Primary Level)

    July 4, 2026

    		 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM Paper 1 (Primary Level)
  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:26 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: First time UPESSC conducting this exam

    This is the first time Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Previously, it was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:23 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Result Expected Soon

    The UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on July 2, 3 and 4 can check and download their UPTET results online once the link is activated.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News