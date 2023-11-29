UTET Result 2023 OUT at ukutet.com: Download Your Marks Here

UTET Result 2023: The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) released the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2023. The marks of all the candidates are announced on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), www.ukutet.com.
UTET Result 2023
The candidates can check their marks by logging in with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. The direct link to download the result is given in this article. The final answer key of both examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.
|UTET Result Link
|Check Your Marks
UTET Result 2023 Overview
The result has been declared Uttarakhand Board of School Education in the form of score card. The details regarding the exam are given below.
|
Exam Conducting Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education
|
Name of Examination
|
Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET)
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline
|UTET Exam Date
|
29 September
|UTET Result Date
|
29 November
|
UTET Result Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
ukutet.com
How to Download the UTET Result 2023?
The board has announced the result Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2023 Result on the official website i.e ubseonline.uk.gov.in on 29 November. The steps to download the result are given below.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE i.e.@ukutet.com/default.aspx
Step 2: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password to log in.
Step 3: Your marks will appear on the given fields
Step 4: Download your scorecard
The candidates who have scored a minimum of 60% marks declared qualified in the exam. However, 50% marks are required for candidates belongs under reserved categories.