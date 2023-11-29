UTET Result 2023 OUT at ukutet.com: Download Your Marks Here

UTET Result 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ukutet.com: Candidates who appeared in the exam can download UTET Marks through this page.

UTET Result 2023: The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) released the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2023. The marks of all the candidates are announced on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), www.ukutet.com.

UTET Result 2023

The candidates can check their marks by logging in with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. The direct link to download the result is given in this article. The final answer key of both examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

UTET Result Link Check Your Marks

UTET Result 2023 Overview

The result has been declared Uttarakhand Board of School Education in the form of score card. The details regarding the exam are given below.

Exam Conducting Board Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education Name of Examination Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) Mode of Examination Offline UTET Exam Date 29 September UTET Result Date 29 November UTET Result Status Released Official Website ukutet.com

How to Download the UTET Result 2023?

The board has announced the result Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2023 Result on the official website i.e ubseonline.uk.gov.in on 29 November. The steps to download the result are given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE i.e.@ukutet.com/default.aspx

Step 2: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password to log in.

Step 3: Your marks will appear on the given fields

Step 4: Download your scorecard

The candidates who have scored a minimum of 60% marks declared qualified in the exam. However, 50% marks are required for candidates belongs under reserved categories.