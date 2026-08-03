VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital is expected to start soon. After the release of NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate the admission possibilities in centrally based medical colleges. While the Round 1 counseling process will begin after the registration process ends, a previous year trend can help assess the seat options at the VMCC Safdarjung College.

In this article, candidates can find VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET previous year Round 1 closing ranks for All India and Delhi State Quota seats. Check and analyse your seat options as per the trends shared below.

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights

The table contains NEET UG 2026 admission details. Medical aspirants can check important dates, website details, and other exam-related information shared below.