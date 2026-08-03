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VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 14:04 IST

Candidates waiting for NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment can review Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital's previous year opening and closing ranks. The article will help candidates analyze the expected NEET UG closing ranks for All India and Delhi state quota seats. Along with understanding the admission options for MBBS seats during the counseling process.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital is expected to start soon. After the release of NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate the admission possibilities in centrally based medical colleges. While the Round 1 counseling process will begin after the registration process ends, a previous year trend can help assess the seat options at the VMCC Safdarjung College. 

In this article, candidates can find VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET previous year Round 1 closing ranks for All India and Delhi State Quota seats. Check and analyse your seat options as per the trends shared below. 

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights

The table contains NEET UG 2026 admission details. Medical aspirants can check important dates, website details, and other exam-related information shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body

NTA (National Testing Agency) 

Exam Name 

NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)

Academic Qualification

Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English 

Official Website 

neet.nta.nic.in

Scorecard Release Date

July 16, 2026

Seat/Quota Types

  • All India Quota (AIQ), 

  • State Quota, and 

  • Institutional/private

Counseling Body 

MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) 

Counseling website 

mcc.nic.in

Counseling Mode 

Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal. 

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota

As per last year’s Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, the MBBS seat under the All India seat type opened at 49 rank and closed at 132 (open category). Under Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota, the admission began at 249948 and the last seat was allotted at the 249948 rank, with no major gaps. 

All India quota offers 15% reservation to students across the country. The admission option under this seat type varies for government medical colleges. While state quotas, or Delhi State quotas, reserve 85% of seats in state-based government and central medical colleges. 

Check the table shared below to evaluate the seat options based on your NEET UG scores and previous year trends. This will help estimate the admission opportunities at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. 

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

All India

General

49

132

MBBS

All India

OBC

209

232

MBBS

All India

EWS

266

693

MBBS

All India

SC

1076

2934

MBBS

All India

ST

5519

7556

MBBS

All India

OBC PwD

121011

121011

MBBS

Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota

General

249948

249948

MBBS

Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota

OBC

22892

661920

MBBS

Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota

EWS

817768

817768

MBBS

IP University Quota

General

137

1200

MBBS

IP University Quota

OBC

324

3946

MBBS

IP University Quota

EWS

878

3776

MBBS

IP University Quota

SC

4176

33781

MBBS

IP University Quota

ST

6511

112251

MBBS

IP University Quota

General PwD

78677

170086

MBBS

IP University Quota

OBC PwD

457416

756706

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 14:04 IST

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