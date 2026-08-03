VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota
Candidates waiting for NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment can review Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital's previous year opening and closing ranks. The article will help candidates analyze the expected NEET UG closing ranks for All India and Delhi state quota seats. Along with understanding the admission options for MBBS seats during the counseling process.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital is expected to start soon. After the release of NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate the admission possibilities in centrally based medical colleges. While the Round 1 counseling process will begin after the registration process ends, a previous year trend can help assess the seat options at the VMCC Safdarjung College.
In this article, candidates can find VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET previous year Round 1 closing ranks for All India and Delhi State Quota seats. Check and analyse your seat options as per the trends shared below.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights
The table contains NEET UG 2026 admission details. Medical aspirants can check important dates, website details, and other exam-related information shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Testing Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)
|
Academic Qualification
|
Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English
|
Official Website
|
neet.nta.nic.in
|
Scorecard Release Date
|
July 16, 2026
|
Seat/Quota Types
|
|
Counseling Body
|
MCC (Medical Counselling Committee)
|
Counseling website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Counseling Mode
|
Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal.
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital NEET Cutoff 2026: All India Quota vs Delhi State Quota
As per last year’s Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, the MBBS seat under the All India seat type opened at 49 rank and closed at 132 (open category). Under Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota, the admission began at 249948 and the last seat was allotted at the 249948 rank, with no major gaps.
All India quota offers 15% reservation to students across the country. The admission option under this seat type varies for government medical colleges. While state quotas, or Delhi State quotas, reserve 85% of seats in state-based government and central medical colleges.
Check the table shared below to evaluate the seat options based on your NEET UG scores and previous year trends. This will help estimate the admission opportunities at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
49
|
132
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
209
|
232
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
266
|
693
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
1076
|
2934
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
5519
|
7556
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC PwD
|
121011
|
121011
|
MBBS
|
Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota
|
General
|
249948
|
249948
|
MBBS
|
Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota
|
OBC
|
22892
|
661920
|
MBBS
|
Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) IP Quota
|
EWS
|
817768
|
817768
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
General
|
137
|
1200
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC
|
324
|
3946
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
EWS
|
878
|
3776
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
SC
|
4176
|
33781
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
ST
|
6511
|
112251
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
General PwD
|
78677
|
170086
|
MBBS
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
457416
|
756706
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.