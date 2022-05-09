VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 for 23 Group B & C Posts, Check Vacancy, Eligibility, and other details here

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on vmmc-sjh.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjang Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group B & C including the post of Radio Pharmacist, Bio-Medical Engineer, Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes, Bio-Statistician, Radiographer, Projectionist, Medical Photographer, Sanitary Inspector, Housekeeper, Community Based Rehabilitation Worker, Driver, Urban Leprosy Worker. Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode within 30 days (9 June 2022) from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment

News.

A total of 23 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days (9 June 2022) from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment News.

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Posts Radio Pharmacist 1 Bio-Medical Engineer 2 Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes 2 Bio-Statistician 2 Radiographer 7 Projectionist 1 Medical Photographer 2 Sanitary Inspector 2 Housekeeper 1 Community-Based Rehabilitation Worker 1 Driver 1 Urban Leprosy Worker 1 Total 23 Posts

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Radio Pharmacist - Masters Degree in Nuclear Medicine or Nuclear Medicine Technology from a recognized University, duly recognized by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Government of India Or Degree in Science with Chemistry or Biochemistry or Organic Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized university with Diploma in Medical Radiation and Isotope Technology (DMRIT) duly recognized by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Government of India.

Bio-Medical Engineer: Degree in Bio-Medical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes - Bachelor‟s Degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology form a recognized University or Institute or Bachelors Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute and Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology or Diploma in Medical Radioisotope Technology from a Recognized University or Institute.

Bio Statistician - Bachelor Degree in Statistics from a recognized University or Institution.

Radiographer - 12th class pass with science from a recognized Board; Diploma or Certificate in Radiography.

Projectionist - Matricualtion or equivalent from a recognized board; Certificate of having passed the Projectionist.

Medical Photographer - Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with 5 years experience in Photography including Micro Photography & Slides.

Sanitary Inspector - 12th Pass from a recognized Board or University plus Diploma of Sanitary Inspector or Health Inspector or Sanitary Health Inspector or Health Sanitary Inspector.

Housekeeper - Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with 3 years experience in running hostel/Canteens etc.

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Radio Pharmacist, Bio Medical Engineer, Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes, Bio Statistician - 30 years

Radiographer, Projectionist, Sanitary Inspector, Community Based Rehabilitation Worker, Driver (ordinary grade), Urban Leprosy Worker - 18 to 25 years

Download VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Salary

Name of the Post Pay Level Radio Pharmacist Level 7 (Rs.44,900/- to Rs.1,42,400/-) Bio-Medical Engineer Level 7 (Rs.44,900/- to Rs.1,42,400/-) Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes Level 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-) Bio-Statistician Level 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-) Radiographer Level 5 (Rs.29,200/- to Rs.92,300/-) Projectionist Level 5 (Rs.29,200/- to Rs.92,300/-) Medical Photographer Level 5 (Rs.29,200/- to Rs.92,300/-) Sanitary Inspector Level 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-) Housekeeper Level 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-) Community Based Rehabilitation Worker Level 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-) Driver Level 2 (Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/-) Urban Leprosy Worker Level 2 (Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/-)

VMMC SJH Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications to The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi- 110029 at Dairy & Dispatch Section of Safdarjung Hospital near Bank of Baroda within 30 days (9 June 2022) from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment News.