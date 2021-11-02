Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WB Health Recruitment 2021 for 3000 Community Health Officer Posts: Apply Online @wbhealth.gov.in

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @wbhealth.gov.in for 3000 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 18:01 IST
WB Health Recruitment 2021
WB Health Recruitment 2021

WB Health Recruitment 2021: West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 2 to 15 November 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 1500 vacancies in the State of West Bengal. The candidates holding the qualification of BAMS along with a registration certificate can apply to the said posts.

Candidates can go through this advertisement to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 2 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 30 November 2021

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Community Health Officer (CHO) - 1500 Posts
WB Health Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates who have passed an integrated course of BPCCCH including in B.Sc. Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc. In the year 2020-21 from an recognized by West Bengal Nursing Council. They must have a registration certificate/provisional certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council. The candidate should be a resident of West Bengal and should be able to read, write and speak Bengali.

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 40 years (There will be relaxation in age +5 years will be given for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per extant rule and order in this regard.)

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection for engagement of CHO would be based on the merit of written and interview.

Download WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 November 2021. The candidate should note that the applications would not be accepted through any other mode. Application forms not properly filled in or incomplete application forms are liable to be cancelled.

 WB Health Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 100/-

