WB Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 To Release Today @wbpsc.gov.in: Exam On March 26, Check Updates

WB Judicial Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card today i.e. 20 March 2023 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the West Bengal Judicial Service Prelims Examination on 26 March 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the West Bengal Judicial Service exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

WB Judicial 2023 Admit Card Link

However you can download the WB Judicial Admit Card 2023 Update notice from the link given below.

The Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above prelims exam on 20 March 2023 on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the above exam can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had published notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2022 under Pay Scale Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised).

WB Judicial Service Admit Card 2023:Overview

Event Details Post West Bengal Judicial Service Organization West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Category Govt Jobs Exam Date 26 March 2023 Exam shift 12.00 Noon to 2.30 P.M. Official Website wbpsc.gov.in

You can download the WB Judicial Admit Card 2023 Update notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to download WB Judicial Admit Card 2023?

Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page. Click on “ IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022 [ADVT. NO. 19/2022] given on the home page. The PDF of WB Judicial Admit Card 2023 Update will appear on your screen. Take a print out of the WB Judicial Admit Card 2023 Update and save the same for future use.

WB Judicial Exam Date 2023

According to the short notice released, the West Bengal Judicial Service Prelims Examination will be conducted on 26 March 2023 from 12.00 Noon to 2.30 P.M. Exam will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling centers across the state.