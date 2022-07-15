West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022 (Released)@wbpolice.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the revised answer key for the Sub-Inspector and other posts on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the revised answer key for the Sub-Inspector and other posts on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the revised answer key for the post of Sub-Inspector/

Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sergeant in Kokata Police-2021 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the revised prelims answer key for the Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB)(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police can download the answer key from the official website.

However you can download the West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.



Direct Link to Download West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022





WBPRB has released short notice regarding the revised answer key which further says,"On getting the feedback from the candidates regarding the uploaded answers of the question of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kokata Police-2021, a revised answer key has been uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https//prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 14.07.2022 considering the printing mistakes and other incongruities brought to the notice of this Board."

You can download the PDF of the West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download West Bengal Police SI Revised Answer Key 2022