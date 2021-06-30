WB TET Result 2021 To Be Announced Before Durga Puja: Check Official Updates

WB TET Result 2021 will be declared before Durga Puja in October by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. Check official updates.

WB TET Result 2021 will be declared before Durga Puja in October by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. President Manik Bhattacharya conveyed this message on 29 June 2021. Approximately 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test which was held in January 2021. Candidates are waiting for results and their wait will be over before Durga Puja.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has also emphasized total transparency in the evaluation process of the merit list. Manik Bhattacharya also pointed out that model answers to questions will be made available before the publication of WB TET result 2021.

Manik Bhattacharya also commented on the counselling of 2014 TET candidates which had been stuck due to legal issues, would be taken up from next Tuesday. About 10,500 candidates would undergo the counselling process.

WB CM had already pointed out that the recruitment process to fill up 14,000 vacancies in the upper primary level (classes 5 to 8) & 10,500 in the primary level (classes 1 to 4) will be completed before Durga Puja in October.

Banerjee also told the media that about 7,500 more posts for primary teachers will be filled up by March 2022.

The recruitment process for primary teachers was halted as the Calcutta High Court had in February ordered an interim stay on the process. The plea was filed by aspirants who asserted discrepancies after their names did not feature on the merit list issued by the board.

The High Court had later directed the WBCSSC (West Bengal Central School Service Commission) to ensure that meritorious candidates are not left out & the recruitment process is conducted transparently.

