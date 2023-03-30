WBPSC Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT: For Workshop Instructor Post | Download Date & Venue!!!

WBPSC has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview update for the post of Workshop Instructor on its official website-https://wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WB Workshop Instructor Schedule/Admit Card 2023 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview update for the post of Workshop Instructor on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the interview for the Workshop Instructor post on 13 April 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor in the in the Trade/Discipline of Agriculture

Engineering in Govt. Polytechnics, W.B. in the W.B.G.S. in the Dte. of Technical Education & Training, W.B. can download the WB Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in.

The WB Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WB Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2023





Interview Schedule Update

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor on 13 April 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post can download the detailed interview schedule available on the official website.

Interview Admit Card Update

Commission will send the e-call letters for interview to the registered email id to the candidates for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor against Advt No.-2(13)/2020. on 06 April 2023. Candidates shortlisted for the interview round for the above posts will have to produce the Admit Card during the interview session at the venue mentioned in the notification.

You can download the WB Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WB Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2023