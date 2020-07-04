WBHRB Medical Technologist Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @wbhrb.in, Download Here

WBHRB Medical Technologist Interview Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the interview admit card for the post of Medical Technologist (MT) on its official website. All such candidates who are qualified in WBHRB MT 2020 Exam can download the WBHRB MT Interview Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB .i.e-wbhrb.in.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Interview Admit Card Download Link is also given below. The candidates can get the admit card through the link using their Registration ID and Password.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Interview Admit Card Link



WBHRB Medical Technologist Interview Notice

WBHRB Interview will be held on 13 July 2020 (Monday). As per the official website - Interview Date for Medical Technologist (RD) rescheduled on 13.07.2020. Time & Venue will be unchanged as per the Interview Call Letter.

How to Download WBHRB MT Interview Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in.

Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for Medical Technologist ( RD), given under Download Interview Call Letter section available on the home page.

Enter your details

Download WBHRB MT Interview Call Letter 2020

West Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) had invited applications for the recruitment of 863 vacancies for Medical Technologists in various Cadre in West Bengal Sub-ordinate Health Services under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal against advertisement number 01/2019 in the month of January 2020.