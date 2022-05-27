WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result Released on wbhrb.in, Check Direct Link Here

WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result has been released on wbhrb.in. Candidates can check WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result 2022 download link by scrolling down.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result on its website. Candidates who have qualified for interview can download their result from the official website of WBHRB.i.e. wbhrb.in.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview 2022 was held from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result 2022?

Visit the official website of WBHRB.i.e. wbhrb.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. check your roll number wise result and save it for future reference. Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result

This drive is being done to recruit 6114 recruitment of Staff Nurse, Grade II vacancies under Health & Family Welfare Department. WBHRB Online Applications were started on 3 November 2021 and ended on 30 November 2022. Candidates can directly download WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Interview Result by clicking on the above link.