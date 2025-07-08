Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

WBJEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Expected Result Date and Steps to Download Rank card PDF - Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE result 2025 shortly on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the latest updates and get the direct link and steps to download the WBJEE result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 13:14 IST
WBJEE Result 2025
WBJEE Result 2025

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon declare the WBJEE 2025 result on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts—Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Physics & Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm, are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.
WBJEE is a state-level examination that is the prerequisite for admission into various Engineering courses offered in the University / Private Colleges in the state of West Bengal and is held once a year.
As the result announcement nears, candidates must stay updated on how to check their scores, expected cutoffs, and the next steps for admissions or job applications to make informed decisions about their future.

WBJEE 2025 Result Date

Although WBJEEB has not announced an official date and time for the result, various media sources suggest that the WBJEE 2025 result is likely to be released soon. Last year, the WBJEE result was announced on June 06, 2024, which means this year’s result is almost one month delayed. The delay is believed to be due to the evaluation of answer keys, normalisation of scores across different shifts, and handling of technical challenges, including the review of objections. Candidates can access their results by logging into their accounts on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to Check WBJEE Result 2025

Follow these steps to view the WBJEE result once it is released:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Result" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Login using your Enrollment ID and password.
Step 4: View and download your WBJEE Score Card PDF.

Details Mentioned on WBJEE 2025 Rank Card

The WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will include the following details:

  • Name of Candidate
  • Registration Number
  • Marks obtained in both paper
  • WBJEE Score
  • Rank
  • Qualifying Marks (Cutoff) for each category

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News