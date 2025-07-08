WBJEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Expected Result Date and Steps to Download Rank card PDF - Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon declare the WBJEE 2025 result on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts—Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Physics & Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm, are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates. WBJEE is a state-level examination that is the prerequisite for admission into various Engineering courses offered in the University / Private Colleges in the state of West Bengal and is held once a year. As the result announcement nears, candidates must stay updated on how to check their scores, expected cutoffs, and the next steps for admissions or job applications to make informed decisions about their future.

WBJEE 2025 Result Date

Although WBJEEB has not announced an official date and time for the result, various media sources suggest that the WBJEE 2025 result is likely to be released soon. Last year, the WBJEE result was announced on June 06, 2024, which means this year’s result is almost one month delayed. The delay is believed to be due to the evaluation of answer keys, normalisation of scores across different shifts, and handling of technical challenges, including the review of objections. Candidates can access their results by logging into their accounts on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to Check WBJEE Result 2025

Follow these steps to view the WBJEE result once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using your Enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: View and download your WBJEE Score Card PDF.