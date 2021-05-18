Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 for Senior Project Associate & PA Posts, Download Application Form @wbpcb.gov.in

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wbpcb.gov.in for 22 Senior Project Associate and Project Associate Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 20:13 IST
WBPCB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Associate & Project Associate. Interested candidates can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 4 June 2021. Willing candidates are advised to read all important details about the recruitment including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Date of Commencement: 17 May 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 4 June 2021
  • Date and Time of Interview: To be communicated to the shortlisted Candidates

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Project Associate - 11 Posts
  • Project Associate- 11 Posts

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Project Associate - Master’s degree in Environmental Science and Civil/Architecture & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute.
  • Project Associate- Master’s degree in Environmental Science and Civil/Architecture & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute.

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Senior Project Associate - 35 years
  • Project Associate- 30 years

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Senior Project Associate - Rs. 42,000/- + HRA per month
  • Project Associate- Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month

Download WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WBPCB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form from the link https://www.wbpcb.gov.in/recruitment and send the pdf copy of the filled-in application form as an attachment through email to ncap.wbpcb@gmail.com mentioning the name of the post applied for under NCAP in the subject.

