WBPCB Recruitment 2021 for Senior Project Associate & PA Posts, Download Application Form @wbpcb.gov.in

WBPCB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Associate & Project Associate. Interested candidates can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 4 June 2021. Willing candidates are advised to read all important details about the recruitment including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Date of Commencement: 17 May 2021

Last date for submission of application: 4 June 2021

Date and Time of Interview: To be communicated to the shortlisted Candidates

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Project Associate - 11 Posts

Project Associate- 11 Posts

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Project Associate - Master’s degree in Environmental Science and Civil/Architecture & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute.

Project Associate- Master’s degree in Environmental Science and Civil/Architecture & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute.

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Senior Project Associate - 35 years

Project Associate- 30 years

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Project Associate - Rs. 42,000/- + HRA per month

Project Associate- Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month

Download WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WBPCB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the application form from the link https://www.wbpcb.gov.in/recruitment and send the pdf copy of the filled-in application form as an attachment through email to ncap.wbpcb@gmail.com mentioning the name of the post applied for under NCAP in the subject.

Latest Government Jobs:

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for 223 Anganwadi & Helper Posts, Apply @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in