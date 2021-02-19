WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check West Bengal Service Exam 2019 Schedule & Latest Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Soon. West Bengal Service Exam 2019 Schedule, Admit Card Expected Date and other latest updates here. 

Created On: Feb 19, 2021 19:25 IST
WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released a notice regarding the commencement of WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Exam 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2021 Exam and the admit cards for the same will be soon available on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission is going to conduct the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2019 Exam on 27, 28 February and 1 March 2021. The schedule for the exam as follows.

27 February 2021 (Saturday)

Paper 1
English Essay, Precis Writing & Composition

Paper 2

Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Essay, Precis Writing & Composition

28 February 2021 (Sunday)

Paper 3 (General Knowledge & Current Affairs)

Paper 4

Business Mathematics & Statistics.

1 March 2021

Paper 5

Auditing

 

Programme for Optional Papers (Group A, B & C)

3 March 2021

Optional Papers (Group A)

Macroeconomics and Public Finance / Indian Financial System /Economic Principles and

Indian Economic Problems

4 March 2021

Optional Papers (GROUP B)

Business Regulatory Framework /Cost and Management Accounting /Advanced Accountancy

5 March 2021

Optional Papers (GROUP C)

Business Management / Direct and Indirect taxation /Information Technology & its

application in Business

How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official site of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on what’s a new section.
  3. Click on WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
  4. Enter your User ID and Password, click submit.
  5. Finally, save your admit card for future reference.

 
