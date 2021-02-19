WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check West Bengal Service Exam 2019 Schedule & Latest Updates Here
WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Soon. West Bengal Service Exam 2019 Schedule, Admit Card Expected Date and other latest updates here.
WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released a notice regarding the commencement of WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Exam 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2021 Exam and the admit cards for the same will be soon available on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
According to the notice, the commission is going to conduct the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2019 Exam on 27, 28 February and 1 March 2021. The schedule for the exam as follows.
|
Date
|
Forenoon Session (9 AM to 12 PM)
|
Afternoon Session (2 PM to 5 PM)
|
27 February 2021 (Saturday)
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Essay, Precis Writing & Composition
|
28 February 2021 (Sunday)
|
Paper 3 (General Knowledge & Current Affairs)
|
Paper 4
Business Mathematics & Statistics.
|
Date
|
9 AM to 12 PM
|
|
1 March 2021
|
Paper 5
Auditing
|
Programme for Optional Papers (Group A, B & C)
|
Date
|
9 AM to 12 PM
|
3 March 2021
|
Optional Papers (Group A)
Macroeconomics and Public Finance / Indian Financial System /Economic Principles and
Indian Economic Problems
|
4 March 2021
|
Optional Papers (GROUP B)
Business Regulatory Framework /Cost and Management Accounting /Advanced Accountancy
|
5 March 2021
|
Optional Papers (GROUP C)
Business Management / Direct and Indirect taxation /Information Technology & its
application in Business
How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card?
- Visit the official site of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
- Click on what’s a new section.
- Click on WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
- Enter your User ID and Password, click submit.
- Finally, save your admit card for future reference.