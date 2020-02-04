WBPSC Calendar 2020 Released @pscwbonline.gov.in, Check Exam and Result Dates for Miscellaneous Services, Civil Service, Supervisor & Other

WBPSC Exam and Result Calendar 2020: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for various exams such as WB Civil Service (Exe) Main Exam 2019, Clerkship Exam, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Assistant Tourist Officer, WBA&AS Prelims Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, WBA&AS 2018 Mains Exam, Pharmacist, Ward Master, Agricultural Marketing Officer, Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak and other posts.

The commission has also announced the result dates of the exams. As per the official notice, result of main exam for WB Civil Service (Exe) Exam 2019 will be released in May 2020, Miscellaneous Services Main Exam 2018 in March 2020, WB Audit and Accounts Service 2018 Mains Exam on 20 February 2020, Works Accountant Mains Exam 2018 in June 2020 and WB Information and Cultural Service Mains Exam 2018 in June 2020.

Candidates can check the detailed exam scheduled and result date for various through the PDF links below. Candidates should note that the date indicated are tentative and are being provided for general guidance of the examinees, particularly to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only.

WBPSC Exam 2020 Schedule:

Manager, Kolkata Transport Fleet, Food & Supplies Department Exam - 05 February 2020

WBCS(Exe) Prelims Examination 2020 – 09 February 2020

WBA&AS Prelims Examination 2019 – 16 February 2020

Assistant Tourist Officer, Tourism Department – 15 February 2020

WBA&AS Prelims Examination 2018 – 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 February 2020

Scientific Officer of Forensic Laboratory, Home Department – 23 February 2020

Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination (Preliminary ) 2019 – 08 March 2020

Registrar, Govt. Engineering & Tech. Colleges, Higher Education Department – 15 March 2020

Pharmacist Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department – 15 March 2020

Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department – 22 March 2020

Scientific Assistant Chemical, Fitter Helper, and Lab Attendant of Boiler Dte under Labour Dept – 28 March 2020

Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept. – 29 March 2020

Botanist in the Dte. of Cinchona under FP&IH Dept – 04 April 2020

ICDS Supervisor - 04 April and 05 April 2020

Dialysis Technician – 12 April 2020

Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training and Canning) – 19 April 2020

Welfare Officer – 25 April 2020

ICDS(Supervisor) Main – 25 and 26 April 2020

Superintendent (Non Medical) of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt. – 03 May 2020

MVI(NT) of Transport Department – 10 May 2020

UdyanPalanProyuktiSahayak – 17 May 2020

Town Planner – 23 May 2020

Clerkship Examination,2019 Part-II – 14 June 2020

WBPSC Exam Schedule Notice PDF

WBPSC Result PDF