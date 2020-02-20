WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2020 Released for Interview Round, Download WBCS Interview Call Letter @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the written test will be able to appear in the interview round. The WBPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card 2020 has been uploaded by the commission at wbpsc website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Civil Service Interview 2020 is scheduled to be held on 25 February 2020 to 24 March 2020. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their call letter through the provided link by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on WBPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Candidate's First Name, Date of Birth and click on the submit button.

WBPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card 2020



The personality test is conducting to verify the candidate’s eligibility and suitability for the exam in all respects including verification of original documents to be produced on the date of the Personality Test.

If the candidate fails to produce the documents at the time of the interview, they will not be interviewed by the commission and their candidature will be cancelled.

According to the commission, the qualifying marks for personality test for General Category is 690.33 and above, for OBC 667.67 and above, for OBC-B 670 and above, for SC 625.67, for ST 584.66, for PH (VH) 542.66 and above and for PH-HI 516.66 and above. Candidates can directly download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

