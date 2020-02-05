WBPSC Clerkship Answer Key Released @pscwbonline.gov.in, Check PSC Answer Key PDF Here

WBPSC Clerkship Answer Key 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Answer Key for WBPSC Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 on today, 5 February 2020. All candidates who appeared in the WBPC Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam can check or download Answer Key through the official website of WBPC.i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

For the sake of the Candidates, we have below provided PSC Answer Key PDF. Candidates can access WBPSC Answer Key by a single click. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released all 4 Sets Answer Key at their Official Website. Candidates can check the series-wise Answer Key through the PDF.

Candidates can also send objections regarding the released Answer key, if any, against any answer. They can submit their objections within 7 (seven) days from 7 February 2020.

As per the Answer Key Write-Up, All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at www.pscwbapplication.inand https://wbpsc.gov.inin the “Answer Key Response” section.

Candidates can evaluate their performance from the WB PSC clerk answer key and can calculate their approximate marks in the WBPSC Clerk Prelims Exam 2019.

How to Check WBPSC Answer Key 2020?

Visit the Official Website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Click the link available on the Home Page- ANSWER KEY OF CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PRELI.), 2019

By clicking on the link you can access WBPSC Clerkship Answer Key in PDF form.

Earlier, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for the Clerkship Examination 2019. The online applications for the same were accepted until 25 March 2019. The Clerkship Examination 2019 is being conducted for recruitment to the Lower Division Assistant, Lower Division Clerk Posts in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices and Similar Posts in Regional office under the Government of Bengal.