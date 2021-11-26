WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021 (Out) for Work Shop Instructor Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Steps Here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key for the Workshop Instructor post on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Final Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Workshop Instructor against Advertisement No. 2/2020 . All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the WBPSC Workshop Instructor Exam 2021 can download the final answer keys through the official website of WBPSC.i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the PDF of the final answer key for the Workshop Instructor post directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Workshop Instructor Final Answer Key 2021

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission had conducted the WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims Exam 2021 on 11 September 2021. Commission had earlier released the provisional answer key for the above posts and demanded their objections for the same between 02-07 November 2021.

Now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the Workshop Instructor against Advertisement No. 2/2020 on its official website. You can download the WBPSC Workshop Instructor Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor final 2021 Answer Key?