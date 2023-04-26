WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023 Out@ wbpsc.gov.in; Download PDF And Cut off Marks Here

West Bengal PSC has announced the West Bengal Judicial Service Prelims  Result on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download pdf.

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023 Download

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) Examination Result on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the  pdf of 290 passed candidates for the Judicial Service Mains Exam. All those candidates who have appeared in the Judicial Service Prelims exam can download the result for the qualified candidates from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.
 

However, the pdf of the list of qualified candidates can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

 Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023

 According to a short notice released, a total of 290 candidates have been declared qualified in the Judicial Service Prelims Exam-2023. The list of qualified candidates are available on the official website which are arranged in order of Roll Number.
 

As per the selection process for the WBPSC Judicial Service, all the candidates qualified in prelims will have to appear for the mains exam round for the Judicial Service Posts.

 The Commission has also released the category wise cut off for the WBPSC Judicial Service Exam.

  All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) posts can download the result from the official website after following the  steps given below.

 How To Download: WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023

  1. Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the result for the West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) Examination  flashing under what’s a new section on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the pdf of the result.
  4. Download and save it for future reference.

Selection Process 

Selection for the WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 will be held in three successive stages including -

(i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type),
(ii) Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and
(iii) Personality Test.
Candidates qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Final Examination and those selected on the results of the Final Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

FAQ

How may candidates have been qualified for WBPSC Judiciary Service Mains Exam round?

A total of 290 candidates have been shortlisted for mains round .

How one can download the WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023?

You can download the WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
