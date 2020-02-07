WBPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 Announced@pscwbapplication.in, Check Details Schedule Here

WBPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the Interview Schedule for the posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the MVI exam for Interview round can check the Interview schedule available on the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

Interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts will be conducted from 03 March 2020 to 21 April 2020. Commission has announced the complete Interview schedule with the Roll Number and Name of candidates.

All candidates who have qualified for the WBPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts Interview round can check the Schedule available on the official website. Recently West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the list of selected candidates for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts on its official website.

Direct Link for WBPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020

Candidates who have to appear in the Interview round should note that they can download their admit card from the 17 February 2020 from the official website of WBPSC.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment to Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) posts under Transport Department, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. No 1/2019.

WBPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Go to the Latest Advertisements / Announcement section available on the home page.

Click on the link “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF MOTOR VEHICLES INSPECTOR (NON TECHNICAL) IN THE TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B. (ADVT. NO. 1/2019)" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Interview Schedule.

Candidates should take print of the desired Interview Schedule for future reference.

