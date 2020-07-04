WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check WBCS Mains Exam Date, WBJS Exam Date, WB Clerkship Exam Date & Others

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised exam date for various exams such as WB Civil Service Main Exam 2019, WBPS Clerkship Exam 2019-20, WBJS Exam 2020, WB Miscellaneous Services Exam 2020, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Ward Master Exam, WBA&AS Mains Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, WB Assistant Engineer and for various other posts.

Earlier, all the WBPSC Written Exams which were scheduled from 20 March to 05 April 2020 due nation-wide lockdown and Coronavirus (COVID-19)Pandemic. Now, the commision has released the tentative news dates of all such exams and the exams which are going o be conducted in year of 2021. Let’s have a look:

WBPSC New Exam Date 2020-21

WBPSC Exam Name Post Code Exam Date Botanist in the Dte. of Cinchona under FP&IH Dept. 19/2019 13 August 2020 Asst. Director of Horticulture Under FPI&H Dept. 4(1)/2020 13 August 2020 Scientific Assistant Chemical of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt. 25/2019 13 August 2020 Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt 25/2019 13 August 2020 Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department 24/2019 16 August 2020 MVI(NT) of Transport Department 32/2019 16 August 2020 Librarian Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges under Higher Education Dept. 17/2019 23 August 2020 Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept 23/2019 23 August 2020 Dialysis Technician of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt 15/2019 23 August 2020 Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training and Canning) 14/2019 23 August 2020 Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak under FPI&H Dept 35/2019 30 August 2020 Welfare Officer under Correctional Administration Deptt 31/2020 30 August 2020 Asst. Superintendent (Non Medical) of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt. 33/2019 30 August 2020 Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt 25/2019 30 August 2020 WBJS Examination, 2020 (Preliminary) 12/2020 5 Sep 2020 ICDS Supervisor (on Promotion from AW workers 12 and 13 Sep 2020 Lab Assistant of Govt Polytechnics under TeT Dept. 01/2020 20 Sep 2020 Clerkship Examination,2019 Part-II 5/2019 27 Sep 2020 ICDS(Supervisor) Main 8/2019 10 and 11 Oct 2020 Asst. Engineer (Mech/Elec) under PHE Deptt 03/2020 17 Oct 2020 Asst. Engineer(AI/AM) under WRI&D Deptt 37/2019 18 Oct 2020 MIS Coordinator, Mid-Day Meal 36/2019 18 Oct 2020 Geo Physical Assistant under WRI&D Deptt 38/2019 18 Oct 2020 District Organiser, Physical Education under School Education Deptt 6/2020 18 Oct 2020 Workshop Instructor 2/2020 22 Nov 2020 WBJS Exam,2020 Main 28 Nov to 6 Dec 2020 Asst. Professor, Govt Degree Colleges/Teachers’ Training Colleges 29/2019 13 Dec 2020 WBCS (Exe) etc Exam,2020 (Main) 22/2019 19 to 16 Dec 2020 Instructor ITI under Tet Dept. 5/2020 27 Dec 2020 Inspector of Legal Metrology 8/2020 3 Jan 2021 WBA&AS Exam,2019 Main 28/2019 16 Jan 2021 Geologist under IC&E Deptt 7/2020 24 Jan 2021 Mining Officer under IC&E Deptt 7/2020 24 Jan 2021 Preparatory School Mistress under School Education Deptt 09/2020 24 Jan 2021 WBCS (Exe) etc.,2021 (Preliminary) 7 February 2021 Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2019 (Main) 13/2019 21 February 2021

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2020 PDF

The date indicated above are tentative and are being provided for general guidance of the examinees, particularly to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for WBPSC Exam 2020 Latest Updates