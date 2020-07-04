Study at Home
Search
Breaking

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check WBCS Mains Exam Date, WBJS Exam Date, WB Clerkship Exam Date & Others

West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised exam date for various exams such as WB Civil Service Main Exam 2019, WBPS Clerkship Exam 2019-20, WBJS Exam 2020. Check Details Here

Jul 4, 2020 18:10 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21
WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised exam date for various exams such as WB Civil Service Main Exam 2019, WBPS Clerkship Exam 2019-20, WBJS Exam 2020, WB Miscellaneous Services Exam 2020, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Ward Master Exam, WBA&AS Mains Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, WB Assistant Engineer and for various other posts.

Earlier, all the WBPSC Written Exams which were scheduled from 20 March to 05 April 2020 due nation-wide lockdown and Coronavirus (COVID-19)Pandemic. Now, the commision has released the tentative news dates of all such exams and the exams which are going o be conducted in year of 2021. Let’s have a look:

WBPSC New Exam Date 2020-21

WBPSC Exam Name

Post Code

Exam Date

Botanist in the Dte. of Cinchona under FP&IH Dept.

19/2019

13 August 2020

Asst. Director of Horticulture Under FPI&H Dept.

4(1)/2020

13 August 2020

Scientific Assistant Chemical of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt.

25/2019

13 August 2020

Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt

25/2019

13 August 2020

Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department

24/2019

16 August 2020

MVI(NT) of Transport Department

32/2019

16 August 2020

Librarian Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges under Higher Education Dept.

17/2019

23 August 2020

Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept

23/2019

23 August 2020

Dialysis Technician of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt

15/2019

23 August 2020

Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training and Canning)

14/2019

23 August 2020

Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak under FPI&H Dept

35/2019

30 August 2020

Welfare Officer under Correctional Administration Deptt

31/2020

30 August 2020

Asst. Superintendent (Non Medical) of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt.

33/2019

30 August 2020

Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt

25/2019

30 August 2020

WBJS Examination, 2020 (Preliminary)

12/2020

5 Sep 2020

ICDS Supervisor (on Promotion from AW workers

 

12 and 13 Sep 2020

Lab Assistant of Govt Polytechnics under TeT Dept.

01/2020

20 Sep 2020

Clerkship Examination,2019 Part-II

5/2019

27 Sep 2020

ICDS(Supervisor) Main

8/2019

10 and 11 Oct 2020

Asst. Engineer (Mech/Elec) under PHE Deptt

03/2020

17 Oct 2020

Asst. Engineer(AI/AM) under WRI&D Deptt

37/2019

18 Oct 2020

MIS Coordinator, Mid-Day Meal

36/2019

18 Oct 2020

Geo Physical Assistant under WRI&D Deptt

38/2019

18 Oct 2020

District Organiser, Physical Education under School Education Deptt

6/2020

18 Oct 2020

Workshop Instructor

2/2020

22 Nov 2020

WBJS Exam,2020 Main

 

28 Nov to 6 Dec 2020

Asst. Professor, Govt Degree Colleges/Teachers’ Training Colleges

29/2019

13 Dec 2020

WBCS (Exe) etc Exam,2020 (Main)

22/2019

19 to 16 Dec 2020

Instructor ITI under Tet Dept.

5/2020

27 Dec 2020

Inspector of Legal Metrology

8/2020

3 Jan 2021

WBA&AS Exam,2019 Main

28/2019

16 Jan 2021

Geologist under IC&E Deptt

7/2020

24 Jan 2021

Mining Officer under IC&E Deptt

7/2020

24 Jan 2021

Preparatory School Mistress under School Education Deptt

09/2020

24 Jan 2021

WBCS (Exe) etc.,2021 (Preliminary)

 

7 February 2021

Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2019 (Main)

13/2019

21 February 2021

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2020 PDF

The date indicated above are tentative and are being provided for general guidance of the examinees, particularly to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for WBPSC Exam 2020 Latest Updates

Related Stories