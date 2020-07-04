WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check WBCS Mains Exam Date, WBJS Exam Date, WB Clerkship Exam Date & Others

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised exam date for various exams such as WB Civil Service Main Exam 2019, WBPS Clerkship Exam 2019-20, WBJS Exam 2020, WB Miscellaneous Services Exam 2020, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Ward Master Exam, WBA&AS Mains Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, WB Assistant Engineer and for various other posts.
Earlier, all the WBPSC Written Exams which were scheduled from 20 March to 05 April 2020 due nation-wide lockdown and Coronavirus (COVID-19)Pandemic. Now, the commision has released the tentative news dates of all such exams and the exams which are going o be conducted in year of 2021. Let’s have a look:
WBPSC New Exam Date 2020-21
|
WBPSC Exam Name
|
Post Code
|
Exam Date
|
Botanist in the Dte. of Cinchona under FP&IH Dept.
|
19/2019
|
13 August 2020
|
Asst. Director of Horticulture Under FPI&H Dept.
|
4(1)/2020
|
13 August 2020
|
Scientific Assistant Chemical of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt.
|
25/2019
|
13 August 2020
|
Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt
|
25/2019
|
13 August 2020
|
Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department
|
24/2019
|
16 August 2020
|
MVI(NT) of Transport Department
|
32/2019
|
16 August 2020
|
Librarian Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges under Higher Education Dept.
|
17/2019
|
23 August 2020
|
Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept
|
23/2019
|
23 August 2020
|
Dialysis Technician of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt
|
15/2019
|
23 August 2020
|
Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training and Canning)
|
14/2019
|
23 August 2020
|
Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak under FPI&H Dept
|
35/2019
|
30 August 2020
|
Welfare Officer under Correctional Administration Deptt
|
31/2020
|
30 August 2020
|
Asst. Superintendent (Non Medical) of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt.
|
33/2019
|
30 August 2020
|
Fitter, Helper and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt
|
25/2019
|
30 August 2020
|
WBJS Examination, 2020 (Preliminary)
|
12/2020
|
5 Sep 2020
|
ICDS Supervisor (on Promotion from AW workers
|
|
12 and 13 Sep 2020
|
Lab Assistant of Govt Polytechnics under TeT Dept.
|
01/2020
|
20 Sep 2020
|
Clerkship Examination,2019 Part-II
|
5/2019
|
27 Sep 2020
|
ICDS(Supervisor) Main
|
8/2019
|
10 and 11 Oct 2020
|
Asst. Engineer (Mech/Elec) under PHE Deptt
|
03/2020
|
17 Oct 2020
|
Asst. Engineer(AI/AM) under WRI&D Deptt
|
37/2019
|
18 Oct 2020
|
MIS Coordinator, Mid-Day Meal
|
36/2019
|
18 Oct 2020
|
Geo Physical Assistant under WRI&D Deptt
|
38/2019
|
18 Oct 2020
|
District Organiser, Physical Education under School Education Deptt
|
6/2020
|
18 Oct 2020
|
Workshop Instructor
|
2/2020
|
22 Nov 2020
|
WBJS Exam,2020 Main
|
|
28 Nov to 6 Dec 2020
|
Asst. Professor, Govt Degree Colleges/Teachers’ Training Colleges
|
29/2019
|
13 Dec 2020
|
WBCS (Exe) etc Exam,2020 (Main)
|
22/2019
|
19 to 16 Dec 2020
|
Instructor ITI under Tet Dept.
|
5/2020
|
27 Dec 2020
|
Inspector of Legal Metrology
|
8/2020
|
3 Jan 2021
|
WBA&AS Exam,2019 Main
|
28/2019
|
16 Jan 2021
|
Geologist under IC&E Deptt
|
7/2020
|
24 Jan 2021
|
Mining Officer under IC&E Deptt
|
7/2020
|
24 Jan 2021
|
Preparatory School Mistress under School Education Deptt
|
09/2020
|
24 Jan 2021
|
WBCS (Exe) etc.,2021 (Preliminary)
|
|
7 February 2021
|
Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2019 (Main)
|
13/2019
|
21 February 2021
The date indicated above are tentative and are being provided for general guidance of the examinees, particularly to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for WBPSC Exam 2020 Latest Updates