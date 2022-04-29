WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2022 Exam Date Announced @wbpsc.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2022 Exam: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notice regarding the conduct of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2022 on its website. Candidates who applied for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2022 can download the notice from the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.)

Examination, 2022 on 19 June 2022 across the State. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration. The standard of the paper will be the level of knowledge expected of a graduate of any faculty of a recognized University.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2022 Exam Centres with Code Numbers

01–Kolkata, 02–Baruipur, 03–Diamond Harbour, 04–Barrackpore, 05–Barasat, 06–Howrah, 07–Chinsurah, 08–Burdwan, 09–Durgapur, 10–Medinipur, 11–Tamluk, 12–Bankura, 13–Purulia, 14–Jhargram, 15-Suri, 16–Krishnanagar, 17–Berhampore, 18-Malda,19–Balurghat, 20-Raigunj, 21-Jalpaiguri, 22-Alipurduar, 23-Coochbehar, 24-Siliguri, 25-Kalimpong and 26-Darjeeling.

How to Download WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022'. A login page will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. Download WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022