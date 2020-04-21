WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 187 Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi has invited applications for Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts for implementation of the government of India Scheme - Poshan Abhiyan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 May 2020

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant (Planning Monitoring and Evaluation) - 1 Post

Consultant (Health & Nutrition) - 1 Post

Consultant (Capacity Building & BCC) - 1 Post

Accountant- 1 Post

Project Associate - 1 Post

Secretarial Asst/ DEO - 1 Post

Office Messenger/ Peon- 1 Post

District Coordinator - 10 Posts

District Project Assistant - 10 Posts

Block Coordinator - 84 Posts

Block Project Assistant- 76 Posts

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Consultant (Planning Monitoring and Evaluation) - PG degree/diploma in Management/Computer Applications/Computer Science or B. Tech/BE in IT/Computer Engineering or PG in Science with formal training on IT/computer with at least 55% marks.

Consultant (Health & Nutrition) - PG degree in Nutrition/ Public Health/ Social Sciences/ Rural.

Development Community Medicine with at least 55% marks.

Consultant (Capacity Building & BCC) - PG degree in Social Sciences/Health Communication/ Mass.

Communication/ Rural Development that includes courses on training/capacity building management in nutrition/public health with at least 55% marks.

Accountant- PG degree in Commerce/Accounting/ CWA-Inter/CA Inter with at least 50% marks.

Project Associate - PG degree in Commerce/Accounting/ CWA-Inter/CA Inter with at least 50% marks.

Secretarial Asst/ DEO - Graduation from a recognized board/University.

Office Messenger/ Peon- Matriculation or equivalents pass from a recognized University.

District Coordinator -Graduate or Certification/ Diploma in Computer Science or IT

District Project Assistant - Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Sciences/ Nutrition.

Block Coordinator, Block Project Assistant- Graduate

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 May 2020. No other mode of application will be accepted except online.