WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 187 Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi has invited applications for Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts for implementation of the government of India Scheme - Poshan Abhiyan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 11 May 2020
WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Consultant (Planning Monitoring and Evaluation) - 1 Post
- Consultant (Health & Nutrition) - 1 Post
- Consultant (Capacity Building & BCC) - 1 Post
- Accountant- 1 Post
- Project Associate - 1 Post
- Secretarial Asst/ DEO - 1 Post
- Office Messenger/ Peon- 1 Post
- District Coordinator - 10 Posts
- District Project Assistant - 10 Posts
- Block Coordinator - 84 Posts
- Block Project Assistant- 76 Posts
WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Consultant (Planning Monitoring and Evaluation) - PG degree/diploma in Management/Computer Applications/Computer Science or B. Tech/BE in IT/Computer Engineering or PG in Science with formal training on IT/computer with at least 55% marks.
- Consultant (Health & Nutrition) - PG degree in Nutrition/ Public Health/ Social Sciences/ Rural.
- Development Community Medicine with at least 55% marks.
- Consultant (Capacity Building & BCC) - PG degree in Social Sciences/Health Communication/ Mass.
- Communication/ Rural Development that includes courses on training/capacity building management in nutrition/public health with at least 55% marks.
- Accountant- PG degree in Commerce/Accounting/ CWA-Inter/CA Inter with at least 50% marks.
- Project Associate - PG degree in Commerce/Accounting/ CWA-Inter/CA Inter with at least 50% marks.
- Secretarial Asst/ DEO - Graduation from a recognized board/University.
- Office Messenger/ Peon- Matriculation or equivalents pass from a recognized University.
- District Coordinator -Graduate or Certification/ Diploma in Computer Science or IT
- District Project Assistant - Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Sciences/ Nutrition.
- Block Coordinator, Block Project Assistant- Graduate
WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 May 2020. No other mode of application will be accepted except online.