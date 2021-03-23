West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: 680 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mponline.gov.in

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 in online mode on or before 05 April 2021 on the official website of MP Online www.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 680 vacancies are available for various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Wireman, Welder, Computer Operator And Programming Assistant, Carpenter, Painter, AC Mechanic, Machinist, Stenographer, Electronic Mechanic, Cable Jointer, Diesel Mechanic, Mason, Black Smith, Surveyor, Draughtsman and Civil.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application – 05 April 2021

West Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 680

Fitter – 134

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 51

Electrician - 181

Carpenter - 28

Painter - 28

AC Mechanic - 10

Machinist - 11

Stenographer (Hindi) - 09

Stenographer (English) - 09

Electronic mechanic - 15

Cable joiner - 04

Diesel mechanic - 49

Mason - 26

Black smith - 16

Surveyor – 10

Draftsman 10

Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in fitter trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Procedure for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in 10th Class. No test or interview will be conducted

How to Apply for West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through MP Online official website www.mponline.gov.in on or before 05 April 2021.

West Central Railway Apprentice Notification PDF

West Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link