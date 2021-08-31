Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WCL Recruitment 2021 for 965 ITI Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for Western Coalfield @westerncoal.in

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) is hiring 965 ITI Apprentice for one year training. Check qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Created On: Aug 31, 2021 14:46 IST
WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice for one year training on westerncoal.in. A total of 965 vacancies are available for Apprenticeship Training for ITI Passed Candidates in different trades at the different establishments of WCL.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 06 September 2021. The last date for WCL Apprentice Application Submission is 21 September 2021.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 06 September 2021 from 10 AM
  • Last date for submission of application: 21 September 2021 before 5 PM

WCL Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 965 Posts

  1. Computer Operator & Programming Asst - 219
  2. Draughtsman (Civil) - 28
  3. Electrician - 250
  4. Fitter - 242
  5. Mechanic (Diesel) - 36
  6. Machinist - 12
  7. Masoon (Building Constructor) - 09
  8. Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 16
  9. Surveyor - 20
  10. Turner - 17
  11. Welder (Gas & Electric) - 76
  12. Wireman - 40

WCL Apprentice Salary:

  1. One year ITI - Rs.7750/- per month
  2. Two year ITI - Rs.8050/- per month

WCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ITI in relevant field

WCL Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for WCL Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of test of 100 marks followed by verification of documents.

How to apply for  WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Firstly, Candidates should have registered at the official portal of Trade Apprenticeship. After that, the candidates should apply through official website of WCL.

WCL Apprentice Notification Download

