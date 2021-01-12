XAT 2021 Answer Key Released - Download Now

The XAT 2021 Official Answer Key along with the candidates response sheets were released by XLRI on 8th January 2021. The XAT exam was held on 3rd January 2021 in the computer-based mode (online exam). XAT 2021 scores are accepted at more than 150 MBA institutions in the country including XLRI. The PDF link for the XAT 2021 Answer Key is given below. Candidates who appeared for the XAT 2021 exam can click on the link to download the XAT Answer Key PDF.

XAT 2021: Answer Key - Download Now

XAT is a single session exam and candidates can go through the detailed answer key and easily compare their answers against the right answers for the XAT 2021 Question Paper. XLRI Jamshedpur has also invited objections against the answer key, candidates can file for objection till 11th Jan 2021.

Important Dates - XAT 2021

XAT Events Important Dates XAT 2021 Exam January 3, 2021 XAT Answer Key Release Date January 8, 2021 Last Date for Filling Objection against XAT Answer Key January 11, 2021, 4 pm XAT 2021 Result Last Week of January 2021

How to download XAT 2021 Answer Key and Response Sheet?

Only the candidates who successfully registered and appeared for XAT 2021 exam will able to download the XAT Answer Key from the official XAT website. Following the last year’s trend, the XAT 2021 Answer Key has been released in the online mode and will contain all the questions with the answers marked in green colour. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the XAT answer key and their respective response sheet.

Visit the official test website

Login using your XAT ID and Password

Click on the Candidate's Response Tab

Compare your responses with the correct answers

How to file an objection against XAT Answer Key?

Candidates who wish to file objections against the XAT 2021 Official Answer Key can do so by sending an email at admis@xlri.ac.in. The last date to file objections is 11 January 2021 by 4 PM. The subject line of the email for answer key objection needs to be written in the following format: <XAT ID> Objection <Question ID>.

Candidates also need to mention the following details in the email body:

Candidate's Name and XAT ID

Question ID

The objection in the question and response

The evidence for objection should also be enclosed

Why XAT 2021 Answer Key is Important for Aspirants?

XAT 2021 Answer Key and response sheets are released in the online mode by XLRI. The key purpose behind releasing the answer key for the XAT exam is to help make the examination process transparent. Candidates can calculate their expected XAT scores by comparing their responses with the official answer key. Also, by releasing the official answer key, XLRI provides the XAT test-takers with an opportunity to raise queries and submit their objections against the XAT 2021 question paper and answer key. The release of the XAT Answer Key and candidates response sheets help strengthen the credibility of the test.

How to use the XAT 2021 Answer Key?

XLRI released the official XAT 2021 answer key on 8th January 2021 in the online mode. The answer key can be accessed only by the candidates who successfully registered for the XAT 2021 exam. XAT releases the official answer key in a detailed format along with the candidate's response sheets. The correct option for each question is marked in green and candidates can compare it with their response that is mentioned after question ID. They can then calculate their estimated scores based on the XAT 2021 marking scheme and plan the future course of action regarding the admission process for different XAT 2021 participating institutes.

