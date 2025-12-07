What distinguishes Environmental Law from Sustainability Law?

These two types of law sound similar because they both deal with the planet, but they have different goals and focus on different time frames. Think of them as two different kinds of rules for taking care of the Earth.

Environmental Law

Environmental Law is the older of the two. Its main job is to stop bad things from happening right now and to clean up messes that have already been made. It focuses on controlling pollution and protecting nature that is currently under threat.

What it Focuses On: