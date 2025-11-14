IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Application Process & Important Details

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) offers a wide range of scholarships to make sure that worthy students can enroll in its esteemed management programs despite financial limitations. Need-based, merit-based, and category-specific help are only a few of the categories in which the support is organized. The IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS) is a flagship program that offers substantial financial aid to PGP and PGP-FABM students whose gross yearly family income is normally less than ₹15 lakhs. A comprehensive evaluation of the applicant's financial situation, including family assets and the size of the educational debt, determines the amount granted; for some beneficiaries, the potential aid can reach a maximum of ₹2-3 lakhs each year.

Through its IIMA Exit Scholarships, the institute actively promotes particular career options beyond need. These include large grants of ₹3-4 lakhs annually for graduates who choose to join non-profit organizations or pursue PhD studies, as well as financial support for graduates who want to become entrepreneurs (e.g., ₹30,000 monthly for up to three years). Alumni-instituted awards, like the merit-cum-means Peri Viswanath Scholarship, are another way that merit is acknowledged.