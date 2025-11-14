IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Application Process & Important Details

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) offers a wide range of scholarships to make sure that worthy students can enroll in its esteemed management programs despite financial limitations. Need-based, merit-based, and category-specific help are only a few of the categories in which the support is organized. The IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS) is a flagship program that offers substantial financial aid to PGP and PGP-FABM students whose gross yearly family income is normally less than ₹15 lakhs. A comprehensive evaluation of the applicant's financial situation, including family assets and the size of the educational debt, determines the amount granted; for some beneficiaries, the potential aid can reach a maximum of ₹2-3 lakhs each year.
Through its IIMA Exit Scholarships, the institute actively promotes particular career options beyond need. These include large grants of ₹3-4 lakhs annually for graduates who choose to join non-profit organizations or pursue PhD studies, as well as financial support for graduates who want to become entrepreneurs (e.g., ₹30,000 monthly for up to three years). Alumni-instituted awards, like the merit-cum-means Peri Viswanath Scholarship, are another way that merit is acknowledged.
Additionally, a number of corporate scholarships, such as the OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarship and the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships (₹1,75,000 annually), guarantee that excellence and distinctive career options are financially supported, demonstrating IIMA's dedication to developing a diverse and talented student body.
How to Apply for the IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship?
The Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS) application, which is the foundation for the majority of means and merit-cum-means awards, is the main internal method used to administer the IIM Ahmedabad scholarship application process.
-
Recognize Eligibility Requirements: Examine IIMA's SNBS requirements, which normally demand a gross annual family income of less than ₹15 lakh. Additionally, look into the entrepreneurship or academic merit requirements for particular business or alumni scholarships.
-
Await Institute Communication: Following admission, eligible students (PGP/PGP-FABM) are contacted by IIMA's Financial Aid Committee to formally announce the start of the SNBS application window and deliver the required paperwork.
-
Compile Financial Records: Gather the required documentation, such as the Income Certificate (IT Returns/Salary Slips), any sanction letters for educational loans, previous earnings, and information about the family's assets, both movable and immovable.
-
Fill out the SNBS Form: To facilitate the committee's thorough evaluation of your economic situation, carefully complete the Special Need-Based Scholarship application, including accurate financial, personal, and asset information.
-
Submit Application to the Office: For official review and verification, send the completed SNBS form and all supporting financial evidence to the appropriate Admissions/Academic Office by the deadline.
-
Verification and Interview: After reviewing the documents, the committee may visit the residence or have a face-to-face conversation to confirm the information. The merit-cum-means scholarship grant decision is then communicated to the shortlisted applicants.
IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: Eligibility
Depending on the goal of the program (need-based, merit-based, or exit/category-specific), the eligibility requirements for IIM Ahmedabad scholarships differ considerably. The main application used to evaluate eligibility for the majority of internal and numerous Merit-cum-Means prizes is the IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS). The general eligibility for important IIMA scholarship categories is summarized in the following table:
|
Scholarship Category
|
Primary Eligibility Criterion
|
Programs Covered
|
Key Notes on Selection
|
IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS)
|
Gross Annual Family Income (GAFI) below ₹15,00,000 (as per the previous financial year).
|
PGP & PGP-FABM
|
This is the base application for many awards. Final award amount determined by a comprehensive assessment of the family's economic status (assets, dependents, loan size, etc.).
|
Exit Scholarships: Entrepreneurship
|
Graduating student must opt out of the placement process, have a viable business plan, and meet certain family income and educational loan criteria (e.g., GAFI below ₹8 Lakhs and min. ₹1 Lakh loan for some schemes).
|
PGP & PGP-FABM
|
Awarded to encourage starting one's own venture post-graduation.
|
Exit Scholarships: Not-for-Profit/PhD
|
A graduating student commits to joining a not-for-profit organization or pursuing a doctoral degree (PhD) in India or abroad.
|
PGP & PGP-FABM
|
Awarded to support career choices in the social sector or academia.
|
Merit-cum-Means Scholarships (e.g., Peri Viswanath Scholarship)
|
Excellent academic performance (typically in the 1st year) combined with a Means Criterion (e.g., GAFI below ₹15,00,000 or ₹5,00,000, depending on the specific alumni/corporate fund).
|
PGP & PGP-FABM
|
Shortlisting for most Merit-cum-Means awards is done through the SNBS application.
|
Corporate/Industry Scholarships (e.g., Aditya Birla, OP Jindal)
|
High academic merit (top percentile of the batch) and/or successful completion of a selection process (e.g., online test, personal interview) conducted by the sponsoring company.
|
PGP
|
Criteria are set by the corporate sponsor and may have minimum CGPA requirements.
|
Government (Category-Based) Schemes
|
Based on caste/community (SC/ST/minority/PwD) and very strict annual family income ceilings (e.g., SC/ST typically up to ₹8 lakh, minority up to ₹2.5 lakh).
|
PGP & PGP-FABM
|
Students must also apply directly on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and fulfill the specific Government of India guidelines.
IIM Ahmedabad Scholarships: Highlights
|
IIMA Scholarship Name
|
Purpose
|
Need-Based Scholarship
|
Students belonging to low economic backgrounds
|
SC/ST Scholarship
|
All students belonging to SC/ST category
|
IIM Ahmedabad Exit Scholarships
|
Students planning to become entrepreneurs
|
IIMA Students joining nonprofit organizations
|
Assistanceship to students joining NGO
|
Assistantship to IIMA students pursuing PhD
|
Students pursuing a doctoral programme
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!