IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Application Process & Important Details

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 14, 2025, 12:09 IST

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: In order to be eligible for the SNBS or any Alumni/Exit scholarships, students may have to sign an undertaking to repay the fund within five to seven years of graduation in a sum equivalent to or much more than what they received.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship
IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) offers a wide range of scholarships to make sure that worthy students can enroll in its esteemed management programs despite financial limitations. Need-based, merit-based, and category-specific help are only a few of the categories in which the support is organized. The IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS) is a flagship program that offers substantial financial aid to PGP and PGP-FABM students whose gross yearly family income is normally less than ₹15 lakhs. A comprehensive evaluation of the applicant's financial situation, including family assets and the size of the educational debt, determines the amount granted; for some beneficiaries, the potential aid can reach a maximum of ₹2-3 lakhs each year.

Through its IIMA Exit Scholarships, the institute actively promotes particular career options beyond need. These include large grants of ₹3-4 lakhs annually for graduates who choose to join non-profit organizations or pursue PhD studies, as well as financial support for graduates who want to become entrepreneurs (e.g., ₹30,000 monthly for up to three years). Alumni-instituted awards, like the merit-cum-means Peri Viswanath Scholarship, are another way that merit is acknowledged.

Additionally, a number of corporate scholarships, such as the OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarship and the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships (₹1,75,000 annually), guarantee that excellence and distinctive career options are financially supported, demonstrating IIMA's dedication to developing a diverse and talented student body.

How to Apply for the IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship?

The Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS) application, which is the foundation for the majority of means and merit-cum-means awards, is the main internal method used to administer the IIM Ahmedabad scholarship application process.

  • Recognize Eligibility Requirements: Examine IIMA's SNBS requirements, which normally demand a gross annual family income of less than ₹15 lakh. Additionally, look into the entrepreneurship or academic merit requirements for particular business or alumni scholarships.

  • Await Institute Communication: Following admission, eligible students (PGP/PGP-FABM) are contacted by IIMA's Financial Aid Committee to formally announce the start of the SNBS application window and deliver the required paperwork.

  • Compile Financial Records: Gather the required documentation, such as the Income Certificate (IT Returns/Salary Slips), any sanction letters for educational loans, previous earnings, and information about the family's assets, both movable and immovable.

  • Fill out the SNBS Form: To facilitate the committee's thorough evaluation of your economic situation, carefully complete the Special Need-Based Scholarship application, including accurate financial, personal, and asset information.

  • Submit Application to the Office: For official review and verification, send the completed SNBS form and all supporting financial evidence to the appropriate Admissions/Academic Office by the deadline.

  • Verification and Interview: After reviewing the documents, the committee may visit the residence or have a face-to-face conversation to confirm the information. The merit-cum-means scholarship grant decision is then communicated to the shortlisted applicants.

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarship: Eligibility

Depending on the goal of the program (need-based, merit-based, or exit/category-specific), the eligibility requirements for IIM Ahmedabad scholarships differ considerably. The main application used to evaluate eligibility for the majority of internal and numerous Merit-cum-Means prizes is the IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS). The general eligibility for important IIMA scholarship categories is summarized in the following table:

Scholarship Category

Primary Eligibility Criterion

Programs Covered

Key Notes on Selection

IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship (SNBS)

Gross Annual Family Income (GAFI) below ₹15,00,000 (as per the previous financial year).

PGP & PGP-FABM

This is the base application for many awards. Final award amount determined by a comprehensive assessment of the family's economic status (assets, dependents, loan size, etc.).

Exit Scholarships: Entrepreneurship

Graduating student must opt out of the placement process, have a viable business plan, and meet certain family income and educational loan criteria (e.g., GAFI below ₹8 Lakhs and min. ₹1 Lakh loan for some schemes).

PGP & PGP-FABM

Awarded to encourage starting one's own venture post-graduation.

Exit Scholarships: Not-for-Profit/PhD

A graduating student commits to joining a not-for-profit organization or pursuing a doctoral degree (PhD) in India or abroad.

PGP & PGP-FABM

Awarded to support career choices in the social sector or academia.

Merit-cum-Means Scholarships (e.g., Peri Viswanath Scholarship)

Excellent academic performance (typically in the 1st year) combined with a Means Criterion (e.g., GAFI below ₹15,00,000 or ₹5,00,000, depending on the specific alumni/corporate fund).

PGP & PGP-FABM

Shortlisting for most Merit-cum-Means awards is done through the SNBS application.

Corporate/Industry Scholarships (e.g., Aditya Birla, OP Jindal)

High academic merit (top percentile of the batch) and/or successful completion of a selection process (e.g., online test, personal interview) conducted by the sponsoring company.

PGP

Criteria are set by the corporate sponsor and may have minimum CGPA requirements.

Government (Category-Based) Schemes

Based on caste/community (SC/ST/minority/PwD) and very strict annual family income ceilings (e.g., SC/ST typically up to ₹8 lakh, minority up to ₹2.5 lakh).

PGP & PGP-FABM

Students must also apply directly on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and fulfill the specific Government of India guidelines.

IIM Ahmedabad Scholarships: Highlights

IIMA Scholarship Name

Purpose

Need-Based Scholarship

Students belonging to low economic backgrounds

SC/ST Scholarship

All students belonging to SC/ST category

IIM Ahmedabad Exit Scholarships

Students planning to become entrepreneurs

IIMA Students joining nonprofit organizations

Assistanceship to students joining NGO

Assistantship to IIMA students pursuing PhD

Students pursuing a doctoral programme

Please Check:

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending